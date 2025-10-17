Major surgeries suspended as air conditioning system collapses at Steve Biko theatre

Patients in urgent need of orthopaedic surgery at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane face indefinite delays as the operating theatre’s air conditioning system has collapsed, forcing the postponement of all major procedures.

According to Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) Madeleine Hicklin, DA Gauteng spokesperson for health, the breakdown of the air management system has made it unsafe to perform complex surgeries such as hip and knee replacements or fracture repairs.

“Patients in need of major orthopaedic surgery have been dealt a massive blow,” Hicklin said. “The temperature in the operating theatres is above 20°C, which poses a serious infection risk and creates unsafe conditions for both patients and surgical teams.”

While minor procedures are continuing, all complex and lengthy surgeries have been suspended until temperatures can be safely regulated.

Hospital insiders confirmed to Hicklin that the maintenance team is struggling to control the temperature in the theatre complex, and efforts to restore functionality have been ongoing.

Her attempts to get a comment from hospital CEO Dr Lehohonolo Majake-Mogoba were unsuccessful, as she reportedly declined to take calls.

Hicklin emphasised the critical role that the air conditioning system plays, as part of the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) infrastructure in infection prevention during surgery.

She warned that reticulated air systems, when not properly cooled and filtered, could introduce airborne contaminants into the surgical environment, placing patients at high risk.

“An operating theatre must be maintained at approximately 18°C to ensure sterility and comfort. These standards exist for a reason: to save lives,” Hicklin said.

She also pointed out that this is not the first time Steve Biko Academic Hospital has experienced this issue.

“In 2019, a similar breakdown of the HVAC system caused major delays. Back then, patients had to wait more than three weeks for orthopaedic surgeries to resume. The current situation is even worse due to the ageing infrastructure and lack of routine maintenance.”

She said the hospital’s infrastructure has deteriorated significantly, particularly its piping and air systems, which now require full replacement.

“This did not happen overnight. It is the result of 30 years of neglected maintenance. The provincial and national governments must intervene as a matter of urgency,” she said.

The DA is now calling on Premier Panyaza Lesufi to act decisively, urging him to hold Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and Infrastructure Development MEC Jacob Mamabolo accountable for the failure to maintain critical hospital infrastructure.

“Premier Lesufi must also engage with his counterparts in National Treasury to secure the funding necessary to overhaul the HVAC and Building Control Management systems at the hospital,” Hicklin added.

She concluded by stating that a DA-led provincial government would prioritise preventative maintenance to avoid such ‘catastrophic failures’.

“Patient safety should never be compromised because of poor planning and failing infrastructure. A functioning hospital starts with functioning systems. We must fix this,” said Hicklin.

The DA is also turning its focus on more than hospital infrastructure at Gauteng hospitals, and was ready on 16 October to lay criminal charges against former Gauteng Department of Health CFO, Lerato Madyo, for failing to act on slain whistle-blower Babita Deokaran’s report on suspected fraudulent transactions at Tembisa Hospital.

Dr Jack Bloom, DA MPL, said, “Madyo is considered a key suspect among those who may have tipped off the mastermind behind Deokaran’s murder”.

Charges will be laid at Johannesburg Central Police Station. Leading the DA delegation will be Solly Msimanga, MPL (Gauteng Leader of the official opposition), Bloom as Shadow MEC for Health, and Hicklin.

The Gauteng Department of Health was contacted for comment, but none has been received at the time of publication.

