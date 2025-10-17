Pretoria is packed with weekend treats for everyone

Pretoria is buzzing with fun and festivities this weekend, from Halloween celebrations and picnics in the park to artisan markets and a night of classic hits.

Halloween Costume Party

Get ready to dress up and show off your creative side at the TUT Halloween Costume Party on Friday, October 17.

The event takes place from 12:00 to 15:00 at Building 4–G21, TUT Main Campus. Expect music, games, and loads of fun as students come together for a spooktacular afternoon.

Entry is R10, so grab a friend or two and join the fun.

Prayer and the Word Picnic

Spend your Saturday in fellowship at the Prayer and the Word Picnic on October 18 at Jan Cilliers Park.

Running from 12:00 to 17:00, the picnic offers an afternoon of prayer, worship, food, and community bonding.

Tickets cost R250, which includes food and décor.

For more details, contact Puseletso Sefoka.

Hazel Food & ACC Market

Pretoria’s beloved Hazel Food & ACC Market continues to be a Saturday favourite among locals and visitors alike.

Join the market at Pretoria High School Old Boys Club (PHSOB), Hofmeyr Park, Queens Crescent, Lynnwood, on Saturday, October 18, from 08:00 to 14:00.

Enjoy farm-fresh produce, gourmet treats, handmade crafts, and a relaxed, tree-shaded setting perfect for a leisurely weekend outing.

Forever Legends Fundraiser

Wrap up your weekend with a night of nostalgia at the Forever Legends fundraiser show at the Barnyard Theatre, Menlyn Park, on Saturday, October 18

.Enjoy hits from the ’60s, ’80s, and ’90s while supporting local community projects by Circle of Friends Unlimited NPC.

Doors open at 18:30 for 19:30 and tickets are R230.

Guests are also encouraged to bring a second-hand children’s storybook as a donation.

Ouma Bets Pop-Up Celebration

Moreleta Corner is turning one this weekend, and Ouma Bets Gebak is celebrating with a special birthday pop-up on Saturday, October 18.

Visitors can grab a limited-edition Moreleta Corner Box, made exclusively for this occasion.

Expect sweet treats, great vibes, and a festive atmosphere as Moreleta Corner marks its first birthday in true local style.

