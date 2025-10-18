Teachers praised as ‘architects of hope’ at national awards

Educators in Tshwane were recently celebrated for their dedication, innovation, and excellence at the 25th Annual National Teaching Awards.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Gauteng MEC for Education, Sports, Arts, Culture, and Recreation, Matome Chiloane, on October 7 in Edenvale.

The event honoured teachers across 15 categories, recognising those who inspire learners and make a lasting impact despite facing challenges in their schools.

Teachers from Pretoria were among the top achievers in seven categories, showcasing the district’s commitment to quality education.

In the third category, Excellence in Primary School Leadership, Sindile Mokone from Laerskool Oost-Eind in the Tshwane South District took first place. At the same time, Marina Margaretha van Niekerk from Laerskool Kameeldrift in the West District secured third place.

Van Niekerk described the award as significant for both the school and the community.

“It has put us on the map and given us recognition to improve our school’s image because we are a rural farm school.”

She added that many people often think the school is outdated, but the award demonstrates that Laerskool Kameeldrift can compete with other schools.

She expressed pride in her fellow teacher, who also received an award.

Van Niekerk, who has been at the school for 17 years, highlighted the school’s growth.

“When I started, we had 82 learners. Next year, we expect to have 1 350 learners. This proves that our hard work is paying off,” she added.

In the fourth category, Excellence in Secondary School Leadership, Keaobaka Vinolia Mangole from Fusion Secondary School, Tshwane West, achieved third position.

The seventh category, Excellence in Special Needs Teaching, saw Elzane Day from Transoranje School for the Deaf in Tshwane South District take first place.

Principal Leria Delport expressed pride in Day’s achievement. “She has done an amazing job in raising awareness for deaf learners.”

Delport highlighted that Day’s recognition in special needs education benefits both the school and the learners.

She also pointed out the significance of Day’s personal journey, as she is a person with a hearing disability who has made a major impact on the education of learners.

In the eighth category, Excellence in Special Needs Leadership, Kate Magagula from Sizanani LSEN in Tshwane South claimed second place.

Magagula said the award represents progress for both her school and the community, reflecting the changes she has implemented since her arrival.

She explained that the district and community support the recognition, which also fuels her goal to reach the national level in the future.

“I am passionate about providing opportunities for all learners and want to continue my commitment to other special needs initiatives.”

Magagula added that the recognition means a lot and reinforces her dedication to helping learners thrive.

In the 11th category, Excellence in Teaching Physical Sciences (Further Education and Training), Madimetja Thembry Mogotlane from Lehwelereng Secondary School (Tshwane North) was awarded first place.

Innocent Gasa from Laerskool Oost-Eind earned second place in the 12th category, Excellence in Teaching Natural Sciences (General Education and Training), while Chanté Le Roux from Laerskool Kameeldrift took second place in the 13th category, Excellence in Teaching Life Skills.

In his keynote address, MEC Matome Chiloane commended educators for their constant loyalty and dedication.

He described them as architects of hope who continue to teach under challenging circumstances, from classrooms with leaking roofs to schools lacking basic learning materials.

Chiloane highlighted how educators often assume multiple roles, becoming psychologists, social workers, and security officers to ensure learners are supported.

“Every day you stand in front of the classroom, bringing an energy that fills the room with possibility. You do not just share facts from textbooks; you open eyes to a world of critical thinking and exploration.

“You teach our learners that learning goes far beyond the four walls of the classroom. It lives in every question they dare to ask, every mistake they make, and every success celebrated together,” he said.

He also acknowledged the risks and hardships teachers face, from commuting long distances to teaching without sufficient resources, noting the emotional labour involved in nurturing learners in difficult circumstances.

“These awards recognise documented excellence. But I want to recognise the undocumented excellence: the teacher who calmed a traumatised child, the principal who negotiated peace between rival gang members at the school gate, and the educator who used their own salary to buy sanitary products for learners in need,” said Chiloane.

He said their resilience embodies the spirit of the profession.

“I know about the teachers who have learnt to be psychologists, social workers, and security guards. These are roles you were never trained for but have embraced because your learners need you to be whole people, not just instructors,” he added.

He also paid tribute to those educators who have faced adversity and continued to serve, including those who teach in unsafe environments or communities affected by violence.

“These are the stories that awards ceremonies do not always capture. Yet despite everything, you remain the architects of hope.”

The MEC reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving school infrastructure, ensuring resources reach every classroom, and creating safer learning environments.

“You should not have to teach in fear. You should not have to supply your resources. You are already winners in our eyes,” he said.

He urged educators to continue being the light that guides South Africa’s children.

“You are the reason our democracy has hope. Whether you hold a trophy or not, please stand a little taller. Your province sees you, your government supports you, and your nation needs you,” concluded Chiloane.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.