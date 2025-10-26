Temba movement leads the way in empowering local men

A growing movement to restore the dignity and purpose of men is taking shape in Temba, where an inspiring community event brought together men of all ages to reflect, heal, and redefine what it means to be a man in today’s world.

It provided a safe space for men to engage in honest and meaningful conversations about their mental, emotional, physical, and financial health.

Event organiser Simon Megala said the idea for the gathering was born from a deep concern about how men are losing their identity and influence in modern society.

“I realised that men around the world as a whole are losing their position as leaders and pillars of their families.

“Most men have already lost control and are currently losing their dignity. It is very concerning that young men have no mentors or people to look up to because of the way societal mentality and social media define a man,” said Megala.

Under the theme, ‘Repositioning of a Man’, the imbizo aimed to remind men of their rightful place as protectors, providers, and moral guides in their families and communities.

Megala said the main objective was to reverse the negative comments around men and remind them about their true identity.

“As Africans, we have cultures, traditions, values, and morals we need to uphold. If we can change as family leaders, that change will extend to the community, from the community to the whole village and beyond.”

Despite the rainy weather, the event drew around 70 participants representing three generations of men, from elders in their 60s and 70s to young boys as young as 12.

“We had what we can call three generations of men. Everyone was free to participate as if we were not strangers to one another.

“Discussions were conducted openly, and men shared their views and experiences without fear of judgement.”

Among the most discussed issues were the challenges of mental health, financial pressure, and emotional distress.

According to Megala, the first concern raised was about mental health, which is often influenced by either physical, emotional, or financial stress.

The session highlighted how unresolved emotional struggles often lead to substance abuse, depression, and family breakdowns.

Different speakers addressed different aspects of men’s well-being. Chaplain Medupe spoke from a biblical perspective about a man’s position according to God’s plan.

Motivational speaker and TV actor Thapelo Aphiri explored the issue of gender-based violence through a participatory drama.

Megala said one of the most powerful takeaways was the importance of emotional intelligence.

“The message that stood out was that to deal with mental, physical, and financial health, a man must develop emotional intelligence.

“Once a man can master the skill of applying emotional intelligence, he will be able to deal with any kind of stress, whether it’s illness, financial pressure, or conflict with others.”

Megala added that many men expressed gratitude for finally having a space to speak freely.

“We as men lack platforms where we can sit and openly discuss issues like this without being judged.

“We created a platform to teach a man how to cry and that it’s okay not to be okay. Events like this will help a lot of men, young and old, to become better than they were yesterday.”

He believes that continued conversations of this nature will help transform the community.

“It starts with man-to-man conversations. If we as men can create platforms of trust to talk about sensitive issues, we will build stronger families and safer communities.

“If we can change one man at a time, we will have changed Temba, and eventually, the world.”

