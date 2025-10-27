Boeing street project deadline pushed to 2026

Motorists and residents in Elardus Park will have to wait a little longer before the completion of the Boeing Street rehabilitation project, as the final deadline has now been extended to the end of February next year.

The project which started in August 2023, was initially expected to be completed by the end of this year.

However, according to Ward 47 Councillor Lida Erasmus, unexpected delays has affected progress on site.

Erasmus said she has been in continuous communication with the contractor to address ongoing traffic problems and ensure work continues as efficiently as possible.

“The contracted time for finishing the project is now end-February 2026, if no more delays are experienced.”

Erasmus confirmed the breakdown of the asphalt plant had temporarily disrupted construction, but the issue has since been resolved.

“There was also an incident of armed robbery at the site, which caused further delays.”

Despite these setbacks, progress is visible.

Erasmus said Jochem Street has reopened to help with easing traffic flow in the area.

She also confirmed that Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, recently visited the site to assess progress following complaints from residents about the pace of work and severe congestion.

“The DA has also escalated the matter to the DA’s provincial spokesperson on roads, who is engaging with the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport to find solutions to the traffic chaos along Boeing Road and Solomon Mahlangu Drive, both provincial routes.

“A meeting between the contractor, community stakeholders, and the provincial department is scheduled, where the latest progress and traffic mitigation measures will be discussed.”

Erasmus urged residents to be patient, as the project is almost complete and will benefit the entire community once finished.

“The street rehabilitation includes road widening, resurfacing, improved markings, turning lanes, and a new traffic signal at a busy intersection – upgrades that residents say are long overdue.”

Boeing Street, which falls under the jurisdiction of the department, has long been a bottleneck for traffic due to its narrow lanes and heavy vehicle volumes.

Previously, departmental spokesperson, Lesiba Mpya, said the project is progressing well, with no major challenges encountered, and is expected to be completed on December 12.

He added that the rehabilitation was intended to strengthen and extend the lifespan of the road while adding modern safety features such as new road markings, turning lanes, and a traffic signal at a key intersection.

“The upgraded Boeing Street is expected to bring long-awaited relief to daily commuters in Elardus Park and surrounding areas, many of whom have campaigned for years for the road’s rehabilitation.”

