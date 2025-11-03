Mamelodi youth leader joins global gender equality network

A 20-year-old from Mamelodi has been appointed a member of the Commonwealth Youth Gender and Equality Network (CYGEN).

The network brings together young experts from across the 56 member nations to promote youth voices in gender equality discussions at local, national, and international levels. It focuses on ensuring that the concerns of young people and the communities they represent are heard at the highest levels.

CEO of Mosetsana Pads Neo Mohlabeng-Cholo from Mamelodi East Ext 6, was appointed for his outstanding advocacy and entrepreneurial drive.

He will serve in this role until the age of 30, contributing a decade of dedicated service to advancing gender equality across the Commonwealth.

Mohlabeng-Cholo is an entrepreneur, internationally acclaimed author of three books, and a sought-after speaker from Mamelodi.

He wrote his first book, The Journey, based on his true life story at the age of 16 as a Grade 11 learner at Ribane Laka Secondary School.

As founder of Mosetsana Pads, he leads initiatives to fight menstrual stigma and ensure inclusive access to essential health products.

He said the CYGEN appointment is a call to deeper service.

“To have this platform until the age of 30 provides a unique opportunity to not only contribute, but to grow and build lasting strategies for gender equity.

“I am eager to leverage this role to amplify the work we do at Mosetsana Pads and to ensure that the voices of young people from townships and rural communities are central to the Commonwealth’s gender equality conversation.”

He has already proven his leadership within the Commonwealth environment.

Mohlabeng-Cholo currently serves as the Innovation and Talent Manager for the Commonwealth Youth Council African Region. He was also selected as a judge for the Diana Awards 2024 in the United Kingdom. It was named after the late Princess of Wales, which honours young achievers for their social action and humanitarian work.

He has been recognised nationally with his appointment to the Township and Rural Entrepreneurship Taskforce for StartUp20 South Africa, an engagement group leading up to the G20 Summit under South Africa’s presidency.

In his role with CYGEN, he will partner with other young leaders to share best practices, influence policy, and advocate for the meaningful inclusion of youth in all structures and processes that govern gender equality issues.

