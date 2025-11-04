Green light for new Olievenhoutbosch Police Station

Relief is on the way for Olievenhoutbosch residents as the Tshwane Metro has approved a gratis land transfer, paving the way for the area’s first permanent police station.

The land was transferred at no cost to the national government in terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act, enabling full investment in the construction and long-term development of the new facility.

During the Council meeting on October 30, it was revealed that the Olievenhoutbosch satellite police station has been operating in a four-room house for over 24 years.

This meant limited personnel, limited capacity and longer response times for safety calls.

Councillors also revealed that the station had a duty to service over 250 000 households, four wards while operating in small satellite facility for years.

Tshwane Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, said Olievenhoutbosch had become a forgotten community.

“Council have finally agreed to release a parcel of land to build a permanent police station, as they have for years not had a proper police station.”

MMC for Corporate and Shared Services Kholofelo Morodi said the project marks a significant milestone for the community and the broader Region 4 area.

She said the approved resolution authorises the transfer of two pieces of land in Olievenhoutbosch Ext 23 to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI).

“The department will oversee the expansion of the existing SAPS satellite station into a modern, fully equipped police facility.”

Morodi stated that the development represents a long-awaited breakthrough for the people of Olievenhoutbosch.

“This decision is a decisive step towards restoring safety and stability in the area.”

She confirmed that the Council’s decision replaces a 2007 resolution that had restricted the site to a lease arrangement for a temporary SAPS station.

The MMC added that this move highlights the metro’s commitment to unlocking municipal land for public benefit.

She said the project reflects how effective collaboration between spheres of government can lead to meaningful service delivery.

“The DPWI will handle all processes related to rezoning, consolidation, and development of the site in accordance with the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act,” she added.

“The City of Tshwane remains focused on building safer, well-serviced communities and ensuring that public assets are used to improve residents’ quality of life across all regions.”

Residents have also welcomed the news, saying the development brings renewed hope for safety in the area.

Olievenhoutbosch Ext 19 resident Isaac Sibiya said the community had long struggled with crime, and that this fully operational police station could make a significant difference.

Sibiya added that this development would also help rebuild residents’ trust in law enforcement and encourage co-operation between police and the community.

He said many residents had grown frustrated with delayed responses and limited visibility from officers.

“It’s a big step forward. People here just want to feel safe in their homes again,” he said.

