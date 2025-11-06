Mini-substations power up 180 homes

#SwitchOnTshwane came to Fort West recently, as the MMC for Utility Services Frans Boshielo led the installation of three mini sub-stations in Fort West Ext 4, energising over 100 homes.

Boshielo, alongside the Group Head for Energy and Electricity Business Unit, Dr Ndivho Lukhwareni, switched the substations on which will provide electricity to 180 households. Prepaid meters were also installed on November 4 at Ward 7, Region 3.

#SwitchOnTshwane is a programme launched by the MMC this month aimed at bringing faster connections and brighter streets to the metro.

The reported benefits include improved safety with reduced crime and accidents, social cohesion which encourages community interaction and evening activities, economic activity with safer streets supporting small businesses, and improved quality of life, enhancing the overall living environment and sense of well-being.

Boshielo stressed that the aim is to increase the percentage of electricity so more people will have access and reliable electricity and reduce illegal connections to the municipality’s network, and improve the lives of communities.

“This is the commitment to serve the residents of Tshwane with the dignity they deserve. We will be visiting region to region, ward to ward, street to street, and house to house. We want to urge all the residents of the houses we have connected to pay for their electricity, so we can collect revenue and continue to assist them,” he said.

Other residences still need to be connected,” he added.

Speaking to one of the residents, he posted the reaction to the energisation of one of the residents in Atteridgeville, Malenyalo Ramogo, who said, “I’d like to thank the municipality for switching on the lights today, we will have a peaceful sleep and not have to use candles anymore. We thank you, City of Tshwane, thank you for visiting our area. It will develop as time goes by, as long as we have electricity, all is well.”

Watch here: https://x.com/i/status/1985753612463624621.

