Dedicated new team takes charge in Ward 46

East residents in Ward 46 have welcomed the announcement of a newly elected Branch Executive Committee for the local DA branch.

The committee will focus on strengthening community engagement and ensuring that service delivery remains a top priority for residents.

The new team includes Ward 46 Councillor Pieter van Heerden, who continues to serve the ward; Branch Chair Helen Alpino; Deputy Chair Gerda Bontfield; and Secretary Lili Smit.

Alpino said she is thrilled to lead Ward 46 alongside a passionate and committed team.

“Together with Deputy Chair Gerda Bontfield and Secretary Lili Smit, we have already rolled up our sleeves and hit the ground running, working shoulder to shoulder with Councillor van Heerden to deliver visible change.

“Our boots are on the ground as we tackle critical issues like water conservation, voter education, registration, and membership growth,” Alpino said.

She added that they’re determined to ensure Ward 46 not only addresses service delivery challenges but also stands tall as a model of community excellence.

“The road to the 2026 local government elections starts here, and with the support of residents, we’ll continue building efficient, accountable, and people-driven governance for all.

“The new committee is focused on collaboration and community involvement,” said Alpino.

Newly appointed Smit expressed her gratitude and excitement at being chosen to serve on the committee.

As a young and passionate member of the community, she said joining the Ward 46 team is an opportunity to turn her academic background into meaningful action.

“As a young person who has dreamed of joining hands with South Africa’s political grassroots, it is an honour to have been chosen to join the DA’s Ward 46 team,” Smit said.

“Having obtained my bachelor’s degree in international relations two years ago and currently completing my honours in political science, I have long hoped for an opportunity to get more involved in our country’s political sphere.”

She explained that with the excellent and experienced guidance of Van Heerden, Alpino, and Bontfield, she has been made to feel most welcomed and excited about the future.

Smit added that her studies and work experience have equipped her to contribute effectively to the ward’s committee, especially as preparations begin for the 2026 local government elections.

“I chose my degree with the hope of making a difference in the lives of everyday citizens, especially those who feel forgotten in our broken system, and for the betterment of our beautiful country,” she said.

She encouraged the youth and residents of Ward 46 to get involved and help strengthen their community.

“As we work toward improving service delivery and preparing for the elections, I call on the youth and our neighbours to join the Blue wave and help us build a better tomorrow,” Smit said.

