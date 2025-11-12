Margaret Hirsch selected as a finalist for the 2025 African Genius Awards

The African Genius Awards, a prestigious celebration of visionary Africans, honours individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the continent through innovation, leadership, entrepreneurship, and social impact.

The awards recognise and celebrate those whose creative genius continues to drive Africa’s growth and self-determination.

This year, Margaret Hirsch, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Hirsch’s Homestores, has been selected as a finalist for the 2025 African Genius Awards.

Her nomination acknowledges her exceptional contributions in several key areas, including:

– Entrepreneurial leadership as Co-Founder and Executive Director of Hirsch’s Homestores.

– Empowerment of women through mentorship and entrepreneurship initiatives.

– Ongoing dedication to education, skills development, and community upliftment across South Africa.

– Her role as a public figure, as it continues to inspire excellence, resilience, and transformation.

In accepting the honour, Margaret expressed her gratitude and shared an inspiring message: “To the incredible team from Plus 94 Research and the African Genius Awards committee – thank you sincerely for this honour.

“It’s a true privilege to be here, surrounded by so many brilliant Africans who continue to prove that our continent’s strength lies in its people, in our innovation, creativity, and ability to uplift one another. Africa’s future shines brightest when innovation and community go hand in hand.

“When my husband Allan and I started Hirsch’s from our kitchen table all those years ago, we never dreamed it would grow into a national success story. What began as a small family effort became a business built on service, integrity, and people values that remain at the heart of everything we do.

“I have always believed that empowering women and developing our youth is the key to transforming our society. When we open doors for others, we unlock potential that can change families, communities, and ultimately, our continent.

“Today, I accept this recognition not just for myself, but for every African who dares to dream, who works hard, and who lifts others as they climb.

“Together, we can continue building an Africa that is strong, united, and full of promise.

“Thank you, and may we all keep inspiring one another to reach even greater heights.”

Margaret’s recognition as a finalist highlights her lifelong commitment to creating opportunities, uplifting communities, and championing entrepreneurship and education across South Africa. Her leadership continues to inspire countless individuals to pursue excellence and make a lasting difference.