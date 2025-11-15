Centurion school celebrates 60 years of shaping young minds

Valhalla Primary School in Centurion has reached a remarkable milestone, marking its 60th year of education and growth.

For school principal Kershni Reddy, this anniversary reflects decades of dedication, unity, and transformation that have shaped the school into a beacon of learning and belonging.

“The school’s 60th anniversary is a celebration of legacy, unity, and growth. We are honouring six decades of nurturing young minds and shaping a vibrant school community,” said Reddy.

She explained that the milestone is about honouring the past and also about looking ahead with renewed purpose.

“This anniversary invites us to reflect on our journey, triumphs, challenges, and transformation.

“Valhalla Primary continues to adapt while staying rooted in its mission to foster multi-skilled, self-reliant individuals.”

The school’s story began in May 1965, when it officially opened its doors as an English-medium institution with only 300 learners.

Reddy said that over time, its reputation grew, and by the early 1980s, enrolment had soared to nearly 900.

The establishment of surrounding schools later balanced the numbers, and for years, the school maintained an average of 600 learners.

“Today, Valhalla Primary is home to 1 157 learners, a figure that has remained steady for the past three years,” she said.

As the school expanded, it also faced numerous challenges that tested its resilience. Reddy explained that Valhalla Primary encountered both infrastructure and social challenges.

“For many years, our school operated with ageing facilities in need of major maintenance. We had to replace the electrical cables, upgrade the drainage system, and improve the ablution facilities. We also built a wheelchair-friendly toilet to ensure inclusivity for all learners.”

She added that the school also had to confront social issues that required swift and sensitive action.

“There were incidents in the past that tested the community’s trust, but we responded by strengthening our safeguarding measures, improving vetting processes, and engaging openly with parents to rebuild confidence.”

She said these experiences reinforced the school’s values of compassion, transparency, and unity.

Reddy joined Valhalla Primary in 2018 as deputy principal, after the school had gone three years without a full management structure.

“When I started, I was the first senior management member appointed, together with two departmental heads,” she said.

“There was no principal at the time, so I acted in that role for a term before one was appointed. After that principal left in 2022, I again stepped in to lead the school until I was officially appointed as principal on April 1 this year.”

Since joining the school, Reddy has highlighted the role she has played in stabilising and growing Valhalla Primary.

“Our enrolment increased steadily and consistently. In January 2024, we were declared a high-need school, and by 2025, Valhalla Primary became a full-service school.

“We also started reading clubs as extra-mural activities because I believe that a reading nation is a winning nation,” she said.

Valhalla Primary has also built a reputation for its balance between academics, culture, and community involvement.

“We take pride in our strong academic foundation across all grades. Our learners participate in sports, and they have achieved success in cultural activities.”

Infrastructure has been a major focus area over the years.

“The school has evolved significantly, with major improvements to our buildings and a stronger emphasis on learner-centred teaching,” said Reddy.

She noted that the school is a work in progress, and while she considers it good, she hopes for it to become great.

“We may have ageing infrastructure, and our appearance may not be appealing from the outside, but what we contribute from within is compelling and attractive.”

For the future, Reddy has ambitious plans for the school.

“We want to continue nurturing multi-skilled, self-reliant learners who are academically strong, emotionally intelligent, and socially aware. We plan to invest in digital learning tools, maintain and upgrade our facilities, and ensure our teachers have ongoing professional development,” she added.

She credited much of the school’s success to its strong community ties.

“The success of Valhalla Primary has never been the result of isolated effort. It has been a symphony of shared purpose where parents, local businesses, faith leaders, and alumni have all played vital roles,” she said.

To mark this milestone, the school hosted a special 60th anniversary celebration on November 1.

The event, co-ordinated by the school’s fundraising committee convenor Jacqui du Plessis, brought together learners, parents, alumni, and community members for a joyful day of reflection and fun.

Du Plessis said the celebration was an opportunity to honour both the past and the present.

“We wanted to celebrate the school’s growth and bring together parents, ex-colleagues, and former learners to acknowledge their contributions in helping build our school,” she said.

“It was also about strengthening pride and unity among learners, staff, and parents, and celebrating the school’s Viking legacy.”

Highlights of the celebration included energetic learner performances and reunions between former learners and teachers.

Du Plessis said the positive feedback from parents had been overwhelming.

“Parents loved that the event provided a safe environment where their children could have fun, and it created an opportunity to connect informally with one another. Because of this success, we plan to make the celebration an annual event,” she added.

