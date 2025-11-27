Alert issued as new effluent enters Rietvlei Dam

The Tshwane metro has issued a warning to residents and stakeholders after partially treated effluent was detected entering the Rietvlei Dam via the Sesmyl Spruit.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the situation is being closely managed and stressed that there is currently no need for alarm.

“Comprehensive water-quality testing and on-site monitoring are underway to determine the extent, source and potential impact of the contamination,” Mashigo said.

He urged the public not to fish or use the dam water for recreation, informal consumption or any other purpose while assessments continue.

“Any activities undertaken at the dam are done so at residents’ own risk.”

Mashigo said the metro’s teams are working with environmental specialists to stabilise the situation and ensure all necessary precautions are taken.

The metro is also co-ordinating with partner institutions to strengthen ongoing protection of the dam.

“We remain committed to safeguarding public health, the environment and the integrity of our natural assets. Further updates will be provided as soon as additional verified information becomes available,” he said.

The latest contamination comes amid a deepening pollution crisis at Rietvlei, where scientific data and political oversight continue to point to severe ecological decline.

Recent inspections by the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) found visible signs of sewage entering the dam and surrounding rivers.

FF Plus councillor Dehan Harmse said the situation cannot continue.

“We will not ease pressure on the Tshwane metro until the metro takes real, practical steps to stop the ongoing pollution at the Rietvlei Dam.”

He added that the pollution was ‘visible, widespread and clearly the result of untreated sewage entering the system’.

The metro has previously confirmed that much of the pollution originates upstream from Ekurhuleni’s ERWAT Hartebeestfontein Waste Water Treatment Works, with the national Department of Water and Sanitation already issuing a directive to ERWAT.

The Rietvlei water treatment plant remains temporarily shut for refurbishment and safety testing.

Mashigo said it will reopen once the water quality improves, and dismissed claims that the plant has been inactive for extended periods, noting that ongoing optimisation work is in progress.

