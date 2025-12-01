Tshwane leaders: Men key to ending GBV crisis

Gender-based violence (GBV) remains one of the country’s most urgent crises, and Tshwane leaders say men must become active participants, not spectators, in ending it.

Ward councillor Siobhan Muller stressed that GBV is far broader than rape alone.

“Gender-based violence includes more than just rape. It affects women and children through verbal abuse, which causes emotional scars.

“We need to discuss all forms of GBV, not just rape,” she said.

Muller added that while some men publicly condemn violence, their daily behaviour often tells a different story.

She urged men to also be involved in fighting against GBV.

“Recently, some men spoke out against it, but they also verbally abuse women regularly. This is contradictory. The focus should be on changing behaviour at home first, not just making statements.”

Ward councillor Shaun Wilkinson echoed this call for a cultural shift, saying meaningful change starts with honest conversations among men themselves.

“Men can support the fight against gender-based violence. Some men do support it, but not everyone. It needs to be a movement,” he said.

According to Wilkinson, discussions are already happening in gyms or on bike trips, where men can influence each other and raise better sons.

He emphasised that society must stop blaming victims for not protecting themselves.

“Victims are already overwhelmed and cannot defend themselves. Society is at fault for not intervening,” he said.

He pointed to a TV advert showing neighbours reacting to loud noises but ignoring the cries of a woman being assaulted.

“This shows society’s failure to support victims. The focus should be on stopping the perpetrators, not blaming the victims.

Vulnerable people need protection, not blame. The perpetrator is the criminal, not the victim.”

The Metro Chair of Chairs, Oupa Matshiane, also called for a united, year-round commitment to ending gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

“Men are encouraged to take responsibility for their actions, sign public pledges, and actively call out abuse in their communities,” he said.

Matshiane added that men should not see themselves as mere allies but as critical players in the fight.

He welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent declaration of GBVF as a national crisis during the G20 Social Summit and the subsequent classification of GBVF as a national disaster.

“This move means all spheres of government must strengthen their support to existing response structures and implement contingency arrangements.”

Matshiane urged South African men to help create a country where women and children can thrive.

“I want to call all the men of not only the metro but South Africa as a whole to be active participants in the fight against GBVF.

Let us contribute to ensuring that our grandmothers, mothers, daughters, sisters, and daughters live in a safe country that allows them to fully thrive. We cannot sit back and be spectators to this national crisis.”

