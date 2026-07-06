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Metro targets illegal buildings during Capital Park operation

A Bad Buildings operation in Capital Park uncovered multiple municipal by-law contraventions, leading to two arrests and officials taking action against unsafe and illegally occupied properties.

19 hours ago
Manna Maurice 2 minutes read
One of the properties visited. Photo: X/@Flora_Monama01

Two people were arrested in Capital Park during a recent Bad Buildings operation led by the Mayoral Sub-Committee for Bad Buildings, and joined by Tshwane Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya.
The operation revealed that several property owners had illegally constructed backyard rooms, which were being rented out in contravention of municipal regulations.

The mayor says the operation forms part of the city’s ongoing efforts to enforce municipal by-laws, protect critical infrastructure, restore lawful land use, and ensure compliance with building and safety regulations.

Police and metro officials, walking through a decaying property in Capital Park. Photo: X/@Flora_Monama01

MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, Flora Monama and the MMC for Community Safety, Alderman Hannes Coetzee, attended the inspections.

Monama says that conditions observed at the properties are not suitable for human occupation.

“Our inspections continue to uncover buildings that are simply not fit for human habitation. No one, especially children, should have to live under these conditions.

“Our oversight team inspected a property and discovered serious violations, such as illegal electricity. A direct connection was found; the circuit breaker has been removed and disconnected from the pole.

“An illegal water connection was discovered and has now been shut down. Notices were also issued by Health and Building Control for dilapidated structures and health hazards,” Monama said.

COT workers disconnecting illegal connections. Photo: X/@Flora_Monama01

No electricity meter was found on the inspected property. Official teams have removed all illegal cabling from the site, and building control served a notice for the illegal building structure.

The operation comes shortly after the Tshwane Metro approved a new by-law to address hijacked, abandoned and unsafe buildings and properties across the metro.

The Problem Building and Property Management by-law was approved on June 25.

This by-law establishes a legal framework for identifying, regulating, and intervening in buildings that have become neglected, illegally occupied or pose a risk to residents, to improve public safety, recover municipal costs and revitalise deteriorating areas across the metro.

Residents planning to build, renovate or extend their properties have been urged to ensure their building plans are approved before construction begins.

One of the properties visited. Photo: X/@Flora_Monama01
COT workers disconnecting illegal connections. Photo: X/@Flora_Monama01

Residents and developers requiring assistance with building plan applications can visit any of the city’s Building Control offices:

In Region 1, there are two offices. The first is in the City Planning Building at the Akasia Municipal Complex, 6649 Dale Road, Karen Park. There is another at the Soshanguve Community Centre, at the corner of Commissioner and Tlhantlhagane Street.

Region 2 also has two offices, one at Kudu House, corner of Marija Street and Pafuri Avenue, Sinoville. Another can be found at the Temba Municipal Complex, at the corner of Jubilee and Makentha roads, Temba.

In Region 3, plans can be submitted at 252 Middestad Building, corner of Thabo Sehume and Pretorius streets, Pretoria Central.

In Region 4, plans can be handed in at the Centurion Municipal Offices, corner of Basden Avenue and Rabie Street, Lyttelton.

In Region 5, the office is in the Thembisile Chris Hani Building, Petra Diamonds, Cullinan.

Region 6 has an office at 34 Struben Road, Shere Small Holdings.

In Region 7, plans can be submitted at the Licence Department Offices, corner of Botha and Kruger streets, Bronkhorstspruit.

Dr Nasiphi Moya, Alderman Hannes Coetzee, and MMC Flora Monama. Photo: X/@nasiphim

Residents can also obtain further information by visiting the metro’s official website at www.tshwane.gov.za before submitting their applications.

Watch here: https://x.com/Flora_Monama01/status/2072637569158848808/video/1.

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19 hours ago
Manna Maurice 2 minutes read

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Manna Maurice

Manna Maurice is a content writer and photographer currently working as a journalist for the Pretoria Rekord newspaper. He covers stories affecting Pretoria residents specifically in the West and Central. Manna has been part of the Rekord team since July 2022. He has a BA degree in Journalism from the University of Johannesburg and an Honours degree in Media Studies from Unisa.
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