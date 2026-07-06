Suspects arrested in major northern Pretoria safety operation

A large-scale crime-prevention operation conducted across Pretoria North and Akasia has resulted in the arrest of 324 suspects for a range of offences, highlighting law enforcement agencies’ ongoing efforts to combat crime in the Tshwane District.

The multidisciplinary operation, led by Tshwane District Commissioner Major-General Samuel Thine, took place on July 4 and brought together members of SAPS, the Department of Home Affairs, the TMPD, Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP), and CPFs.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Marinda Austin stated that the operation intensified the crime prevention strategy, targeting serious and violent crime, illegal immigration, traffic violations, and non-compliant businesses.

“The combined efforts of all participating law enforcement agencies and community stakeholders strengthened the effectiveness of the operation and contributed significantly to its success,” said Austin.

One of the operation’s key successes was an intensive tracing campaign carried out by district detectives from Wednesday evening until the early hours of Thursday morning.

The campaign led to the arrest of 218 wanted suspects linked to serious and violent crimes, including murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery.

Compliance inspections also focused on immigration and business-related offences.

During these inspections, officers detained 44 undocumented foreign nationals and handed over to immigration officials for further processing.

Police also arrested three suspects in connection with kidnapping, assault, and the possession of unlicensed firearms. In addition, officers inspected 20 liquor outlets, of which seven were found to be operating unlawfully, and were closed.

High-density patrols and roadblocks were conducted in identified crime hotspots across the two policing precincts. Officers searched 1 180 people and 512 vehicles during these operations.

Traffic enforcement formed another key component of the operation, with officers arresting 36 motorists for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Six AARTO infringement notices with a combined value of R12 500 were also issued for various traffic violations.

Crime prevention patrols further led to the arrest of five suspects for the possession and dealing of drugs.

Police confiscated six bags containing various narcotics, and seized a total of 1 18l of alcohol during the operation.

Austin said the operation demonstrated the value of co-ordinated action between law enforcement agencies and community structures in tackling crime.

Thine commended all officers and stakeholders who participated in the operation for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to creating safer communities.

He emphasised that continued collaboration between police, government departments and community organisations remains essential in reducing crime and maintaining law and order throughout the Tshwane District.

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