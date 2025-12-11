Sundowns land in Botswana for Morupule Charity Cup clash

Mamelodi Sundowns have touched down in Botswana as they prepare to headline the Morupule Charity Spectacular, which kicks off this Friday in Francistown.

The Brazilians will open the four-team tournament in the morning when they face Sua Flamingoes, with the winners progressing to the evening final.

The event, which also features hosts Morupule FC and local giants TAFIC FC, is designed to raise funds for community development projects and has grown into a celebration of football in Botswana.

Matches will run throughout the day, beginning with Sundowns’ semi-final at 10:00 and concluding with the final at 20:00.

While Sundowns are gearing up for their charity commitments, the broader football world is turning its attention to the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on December 21 in Morocco.

With just over a week to go before the continental showpiece, national teams are finalising preparations, and clubs are releasing players for international duty.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has once again leaned on the Tshwane giants, naming five Sundowns stars in his squad.

Captain Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena and Bathusi Aubaas will all link up with the national team.

However, Iqraam Rayners will not be part of the final AFCON squad after being placed on standby.

All of this comes after the Brazilians were forced to settle for a point in their last outing, a 1–1 draw against Siwelele in Bloemfontein on December 3.

The match began with early problems for Masandawana when Grant Kekana was withdrawn in the fourth minute due to injury, making way for Keegan Johannes.

Despite dominating the opening stages and carving out a promising chance through Marcelo Allende’s smart setup for Nuno Santos, Masandawana failed to capitalise.

Their missed opportunity proved costly, as untidy defending opened the door for Siwelele to pounce.

Williams raced out to clear a dangerous ball but was dispossessed, leading to the hosts’ opener in the 27th minute.

The Pretoria giants pushed back and almost levelled the score through Rayners, whose well-weighted cross to Miguel Reisinho was cut out at the last moment.

They went into the break trailing and introduced Thapelo Morena in the second half in search of more attacking spark.

Siwelele looked threatening and nearly doubled their lead after the hour-mark, forcing the Sundowns defence to scramble clear.

Themba Zwane later came close after connecting with an Arthur Sales delivery, but his effort flew over the bar under defensive pressure.

The breakthrough finally came in the 74th minute when substitute Lebo Mothiba reacted quickest in a crowded box, turning sharply to fire home the equaliser.

The Brazilians almost snatched victory shortly after when Rayners found space inside the area but sent his attempt over the crossbar.

Siwelele threatened again late on, only to be denied first by an offside flag and later by a crucial backheel clearance from Morena.

Mothiba had another opportunity to seal the win when he met Tashreeq Matthews’ delicate chip into the box, but his header drifted over.

After a tense and physical battle, Sundowns were left to share the spoils, concluding their league year with a hard-earned point.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel