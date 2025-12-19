Good Samaritan helps stop suicide attempt on Centurion bridge

A man in his early twenties was saved from a suicide attempt on December 18, thanks to the prompt response of a member of the public and emergency services at the Rooihuiskraal bridge over the N14 in Centurion.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Grant Barrett said the incident occurred at around 14:00 on Thursday on the Rooihuiskraal Road bridge.

According to Barrett, the man was standing on the bridge, attempting to jump, when a concerned member of the public intervened and managed to calm him down before emergency crews arrived.

“A member of the public managed to calm the man down and bring him to safety, waiting with him until we arrived,” he said.

He added that the good Samaritan played a crucial role in preventing a tragic outcome.

Barrett stated that Emer-G-Med responded to the scene alongside multiple private security services and members of the local CPF.

“The man was assessed at the scene and found to have no serious injuries. However, as a precaution, he was transported to a local hospital for further treatment and observation.”

He confirmed that there were no major traffic disruptions during the incident and that the scene was cleared quickly.

While the immediate crisis was averted, mental health organisations continue to stress the importance of understanding suicide and recognising warning signs.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) explained that suicide is often a response to overwhelming emotional pain, hopelessness, and a sense of isolation.

The organisation noted that people who are suicidal do not necessarily want to die but rather want their pain to stop.

“Suicide affects people of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life, and greater awareness can help save lives.”

According to SADAG, common risk factors include depression, anxiety or bipolar disorder, substance abuse, trauma, loss or grief, financial problems, and chronic or terminal illness.

Warning signs may include talking about death or suicide, withdrawing from loved ones, risky or self-harming behaviour, sudden calmness after a period of depression, and giving away personal belongings.

Encourage them to seek professional help, and offer to go with them for counselling, or contact a helpline together.

Mentions of suicide should not be dismissed, and the most helpful thing you can do is simply to remind them, “You’re not alone, and I’m here for you.”

