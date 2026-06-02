Three fine-dining eateries shine at National Awards Ceremony

Pretoria’s restaurant industry has again secured national recognition after three of the capital’s best-known dining establishments emerged among the top winners at the South Africa Restaurant Awards 2026, highlighting the city’s growing influence in the country’s hospitality and culinary sector.

Brooklyn-based Kream Restaurant was named Best Restaurant in Pretoria, while PRIVA in Waterkloof Heights secured runner-up status in the same category during the awards ceremony hosted at Hotel Sky Sandton in Johannesburg on May 25.

Pretoria also featured prominently in the nightlife category, with Greenhouse on Festival taking the title of Best Restaurant/Nightclub.

The strong showing by Pretoria establishments comes as South Africa’s hospitality sector continues to rebuild and expand in the face of rising operating costs, changing consumer expectations and increasing competition within the dining industry.

Kabelo Ndonyane, Head of Partnerships at the South Africa Restaurant Awards (SARA), said the SARAs returned for its third annual edition, bringing together chefs, restaurateurs, hospitality executives and culinary innovators from across the country. They were brought together for a nationally broadcast ceremony celebrating excellence in the restaurant industry.

Hosted by actor Lewellyn R Cordier and media personality Tiffany Katelyn Francis, the event showcased leading establishments from Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, North West and the Northern Cape.

Curated tasting experiences welcomed guests, sponsors and industry leaders. Photo: Supplied

More than 1.2 million public votes were submitted across the various categories, reflecting significant public engagement with the awards platform and growing consumer interest in the local dining industry.

Pretoria’s performance at the awards highlighted the capital’s ability to compete with traditionally dominant culinary centres such as Cape Town and Sandton.

Kream Restaurant has built a reputation for upscale contemporary dining and premium steak offerings, while PRIVA has become known for its fine-dining approach and curated guest experience in Waterkloof Heights.

Greenhouse on Festival’s victory in the restaurant/nightclub category further demonstrated Pretoria’s expanding entertainment and lifestyle economy, particularly among younger consumers seeking integrated dining and nightlife experiences.

Ndonyane said the awards were designed not only to recognise excellence but also to support growth within the broader hospitality ecosystem.

“The South Africa Restaurant Awards exists to celebrate the individuals and establishments that continue to push boundaries within the industry while creating employment, driving tourism and contributing to South Africa’s economy,” he said.

Moses Moloi was named Best Chef. Photo: Supplied

Nationally, several high-profile restaurants and culinary personalities walked away with top honours.

Tempo Luxury Restaurant in Sandton won Best Culinary Experience, while La Colombe in Constantia claimed Best Restaurant in Cape Town and Best Restaurant in the Western Cape.

AURUM Restaurant in Sandown secured Best Restaurant in Sandton as well as Best Restaurant in Gauteng, reinforcing Johannesburg’s continued dominance in luxury dining.

Flames Restaurant in Westcliff won the Best Fine Dining category, while Moses Moloi was named Best Chef 2026.

Other notable winners included Qunu Restaurant at The Saxon Hotel for Best Hotel Restaurant, Col’Cacchio for Best Restaurant Chain and Alto234 in Sandown for Best Bar.

The inclusion of both winners and runner-up recognitions across categories highlighted the depth of competition within the country’s hospitality industry.

Industry analysts have noted that South Africa’s restaurant sector has undergone significant transformation over recent years as establishments increasingly focus on experiential dining, premium hospitality and culinary innovation to attract customers in a competitive market.

A significant feature of this year’s event was the Culinary Education Showcase, where hospitality students from the International Hotel School and Steyn’s Culinary School in Hatfield presented guests with their fine offerings. Photo: Supplied

Ndonyane said supporting young culinary talent remained an important priority for the awards platform.

“The future of South African hospitality depends on investing in young chefs, restaurateurs and hospitality professionals. Creating opportunities for emerging talent to showcase their skills alongside established industry leaders is critical for the continued growth of the sector,” he said.

The awards also reinforced South Africa’s ambitions to position itself as a leading global food and hospitality destination.

From fine dining establishments in Cape Town and Johannesburg to regional restaurants in Hartbeespoort, Colesberg, Gqeberha, and Durban, the 2026 winners reflected the geographic diversity and cultural richness of the country’s culinary landscape.

Ndonyane said the continued growth of the awards demonstrated increasing recognition for South African hospitality both locally and internationally.

“The standard of excellence we are seeing across South African restaurants continues to improve every year. Our hospitality industry is resilient, innovative and capable of competing on a global level,” he said.

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