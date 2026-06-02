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Here are the official fuel price increases for June

Motorists will pay more for petrol with the official June fuel price adjustments now confirmed. Here’s what is changing at the pumps.

27 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Here are the official fuel price increases for June
Here is the confirmed fuel price for June. Photo: Stock

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has announced the official fuel price adjustments for June, with changes set to take effect from Wednesday.

Motorists can expect a mixed bag at the pumps, with petrol and diesel prices moving in opposite directions.

Here’s a breakdown of the new prices and what is driving the latest adjustments.

The new fuel price adjustments will take effect later this week, on Wednesday, 3 June 2026.

Both grades of petrol will increase by R1.43 per litre. Had it not been for the GFL, petrol users would have experienced a marginal reduction of 7c per litre.

Things are much better for diesel motorists, as prices are dropping by between R2.62 per litre and R3.25 per litre.

These are the official adjustments:

  • Petrol 93 – Increase of R1.43 per litre
  • Petrol 95 – Increase of R1.43 per litre
  • Diesel 0.05% (wholesale) – Decrease of R3.25 per litre
  • Diesel 0.005% (wholesale) – Decrease of R2.62 per litre

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27 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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