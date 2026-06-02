Here are the official fuel price increases for June

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has announced the official fuel price adjustments for June, with changes set to take effect from Wednesday.

Motorists can expect a mixed bag at the pumps, with petrol and diesel prices moving in opposite directions.

Here’s a breakdown of the new prices and what is driving the latest adjustments.

The new fuel price adjustments will take effect later this week, on Wednesday, 3 June 2026.

Both grades of petrol will increase by R1.43 per litre. Had it not been for the GFL, petrol users would have experienced a marginal reduction of 7c per litre.

Things are much better for diesel motorists, as prices are dropping by between R2.62 per litre and R3.25 per litre.

These are the official adjustments:

Petrol 93 – Increase of R1.43 per litre

Petrol 95 – Increase of R1.43 per litre

Diesel 0.05% (wholesale) – Decrease of R3.25 per litre

Diesel 0.005% (wholesale) – Decrease of R2.62 per litre

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