WEATHER WARNING: Flooding in Centurion prompts rescue of elderly man and son

A warning has been sounded for motorists and residents in Tshwane to remain alert and prioritise safety on the roads, following an elderly man and his son being rescuedin Centurion in the early hours of December 21.

As downpours persist, the South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain in Gauteng and other parts of the country. The warning cautions that the weather could lead to dangerous travel conditions and damage to infrastructure.

Yellow Level 4 Warning: Disruptive Rain

Affected area: Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga

The heavy rainfall is expected to continue throughout the day, with conditions already causing widespread flooding in several parts of the city.

Motorists in Pretoria have already encountered flooded roads across the city.

In Centurion, emergency teams were kept busy responding to several incidents linked to the severe weather.

Community Emergency Response Team South Africa (CERT-SA) spokesperson Ruan Heyns said one of the most serious incidents occurred early on Sunday morning, when their Centurion crew responded to reports of a vehicle trapped in floodwaters on Rooihuiskraal Road.

“A middle-aged man and his elderly father were safely rescued from the vehicle by rescue teams, and no serious injuries were reported,” he said.

Heyns noted that ongoing heavy rainfall has resulted in several roads across Centurion becoming flooded, prompting an urgent appeal to motorists and residents to exercise extreme caution.

He warned that people should not attempt to cross any flooded roads or bodies of water, as floodwaters are highly dangerous and unpredictable.

“Even water that appears shallow can hide strong currents, debris, or washed-away road surfaces, all of which pose a serious risk to life. Floodwaters are highly dangerous and unpredictable, and claim lives every year when warnings are ignored,” said Heyns.

He urged the public to avoid affected areas where possible, obey road closures, and report emergencies immediately, stressing that the safety of both residents and responders depends on responsible decision-making.

Several streets in Centurion have been identified as flooded, including the End Street and Rabie Street intersection, Witstinkhout Street and End Street, Blackwoods Road, Nellmapius Road in Irene, Lyttelton Road in Clubview, Rooihuiskraal Road in Rooihuiskraal, Mimosa Road in Heuweloord, Lenchen Road North and Lenchen Road South in the Centurion CBD, Luton Road and Nellmapius Road in Southdowns, Panorama Road in The Reeds, the Rietvlei Dam entrance, the area near Spar on Panorama Road, the western bridge under the N1 with flooding towards Makro, and West Road and South Street in the Centurion CBD.

Lyttelton CPF Sector 2 public relations officer Tanya Nieuwenhuizen said multiple role players assisted at different scenes throughout the morning.

“Tshwane emergency services were on site, along with the CPF, TMPD, SAPS, and private companies such as CERT-SA.”

Nieuwenhuizen advised motorists not to cross low-water bridges, flooded roads, or running water, explaining that the waterline can be deceiving and that some vehicles have already been swept away.

She emphasised that entering flooded areas puts both motorists and first responders at risk and urged the public to focus on their safety.

Despite widespread flooding, Nieuwenhuizen confirmed that some routes remain open and passable, including Main Road and Nellmapius Drive under the train bridge, Nellmapius Drive at the dairy, the traffic circle at Nellmapius Drive and Luton Street, and Old Johannesburg Road and Wierda Road.

Reports also indicate that other areas in Raslouw have been affected by flooding, with water levels rising near the Hennops River from West Avenue.

In addition, a bridge and a section of road have collapsed on Amampondo Drive in Centurion due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area entirely, use alternative routes, and expect significant delays.

Flooding has also been reported at the low-water bridge on Smuts Avenue in Centurion, where motorists are advised to exercise caution, reduce speed, remain alert, and consider alternative routes as conditions may continue to deteriorate.

The Tshwane metro has acknowledged the multiple flooded areas around Centurion and has advised motorists never to attempt to drive through flooded areas or over low-lying bridges when water is flowing over them.

“The water can be deeper and more powerful than it appears, posing a significant risk of sweeping a vehicle away.”

Ward 64 councillor Alta de Kock also issued a message to residents, urging them to remain vigilant and safe as the heavy rainfall continues.

She asked residents to report fallen trees, such as the one at the Opperman Road and Pelican Avenue intersection.

De Kock said motorists should exercise extreme caution, as several roads have been damaged by large volumes of water, particularly near wetlands where conditions are especially hazardous, and encouraged everyone to take all necessary precautions.

There have also been reports of flooding in other areas across the city, including Pretoria West, and more details about affected areas will be shared once they become available.

Rekord has reached out to Tshwane Emergency Services for comment, but they have yet to provide a detailed overview of the affected areas across the city.

