Dark Christmas on the cards for parts of Centurion after fire chars Olievenhoutbosch Substation

Many residents in Centurion woke up to widespread power outages on Christmas Eve after a fire broke out at the Olievenhoutbosch Substation, damaging transformers and cutting electricity to multiple suburbs.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the outage follows a serious act of infrastructure vandalism at the substation, which occurred in the early hours of December 24.

“We regret to inform residents and businesses that ongoing incidents of cable theft and infrastructure vandalism have once again disrupted electricity supply across several parts of the city. The city’s 132/11 kV Olievenhoutbosch Substation sustained severe damage after unknown suspects unlawfully gained access to the facility and tampered with a live feeder cable,” he said.

Mashigo explained that the tampering resulted in an explosion and fire, which caused extensive damage to critical substation equipment, including transformers.

The Olievenhoutbosch Primary substation on fire in Centurion.

He added that the situation was worsened by restricted access to the substation due to informal settlement encroachment, which delayed emergency and technical teams from reaching the site promptly.

“As a result, electricity supply interruptions are affecting multiple areas, including Zwartkop, Highveld, Eco Park, Kosmosdal, Blue Valley, Louwlardia, Rua Vista, Thatchfield, Olievenhoutbosch Ext 4, 19, 27 and 60, and ABSA Ext 36, as well as the broader [North] West Extensions.”

Mashigo said teams from the metro’s energy and electricity business unit, supported by emergency services, are currently on site conducting detailed damage assessments and implementing emergency restoration measures.

However, he cautioned that restoration will take time due to the extent of the damage.

“Given the severity of the damage, restoration work is complex and will take time. It is particularly unfortunate that this incident occurred during the festive period, when residents and businesses rely heavily on uninterrupted electricity supply,” he said.

The municipality strongly condemned acts of infrastructure vandalism and cable theft, which Mashigo said not only disrupt essential services but also endanger lives and undermine the stability of the electricity network.

Residents are encouraged to remain patient while teams work to restore supply safely, with further updates to be communicated as more information becomes available.

In a Facebook post, ActionSA PR councillor Brendon Govender highlighted the broader impact of the outage on the Centurion community, describing the incident as a major setback for families and businesses during the festive season.

He urged residents to support one another, particularly the elderly and vulnerable, and to use alternative power sources responsibly and safely.

“Sadly, this is shaping up to be a dark Christmas for many of us in Centurion. Let’s stay informed, patient, and united during this time.”

