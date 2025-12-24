Police recover several bodies across Tshwane amid ongoing heavy rains

Police in Tshwane and across the province are working around the clock this festive season to respond to a series of tragic water-related incidents.

Between December 16-23, police have been busy due to heavy rainfall and rising river levels.

On December 23, Police confirmed that Gontse Matjila (21), Galaletsang Mokone (23), the sister and brother who went missing on December 21 after visiting friends in Centurion, had been found dead in their vehicle in the Hennops River.

This was only one of the many drowning incidents that have happened in the metro so far this December.

According to provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, officers have been stretched across continuous call-outs, vehicle and vessel patrols, resort visits, vessel inspections, and ongoing search and rescue operations.

He said that during this period, police recovered three bodies and a firearm, while also seizing approximately 1 200m of illegal fishing nets in Pretoria.

“Tshwane members were kept extremely busy during the week, recovering approximately 1 200m of illegal nets. 18 dead fish and 65 live fish, which were still entangled, were released on Tuesday,” he said.

Masonda said officers were called out to a scene on December 17 at Prestige Quarry in Hammanskraal, where a 30-year-old man had drowned.

He explained that three people were allegedly performing a religious ceremony when one of them slipped and drowned.

“After a 40-minute dive, officers managed to recover the victim’s body.” “On Thursday, December 18, officers were called to Annlin in Sinoville after a 61-year-old man was found dead in a swimming pool.”

Masondo confirmed that the man’s son had recovered the body before police arrival, and members recovered a firearm believed to have been used in the suicide.

He added that the following day, the body of an unknown woman with multiple injuries was discovered floating in the Hennops River in the Wierdabrug area.

Police were also on scene in Olievenhoutbosch on December 21 to recover the body of a male victim from the river.

“He allegedly attempted to cross the river when he slipped, fell in, and was swept away,” said Masondo.

He added that all these cases are currently under investigation at the respective SAPS stations.

He urged anyone with information to contact their local station or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

“In the wake of the safer festive season campaign and these recent ongoing incidents, compounded by heavy rains which are set to continue, the inherent dangers of rivers and dams demand continued attention. With warm weather, the rainy season, and school holidays, heightened awareness is crucial to mitigate accidents,” he said.

Masondo urged the public to exercise extreme caution and take precautionary measures to avoid needless loss of life.

He advised that those venturing onto dams or rivers should wear life jackets at all times, while parents and guardians are reminded to supervise young children closely near open water.

“Parents of young children near open waters should educate them about the associated dangers and ensure constant supervision. This message to parents, guardians, and caregivers cannot be emphasised enough, and attention must be drawn to this.”

Individuals crossing rivers are urged to use only dedicated bridges, as rapid currents can quickly sweep people away, especially during heavy rainfall and flooding.

Special attention was drawn to baptism rituals conducted in Gauteng rivers such as the Klip and Jukskei, which Masondo noted can pose serious health hazards due to contamination from sewage and chemicals.

He noted that divers involved in recovery operations undergo meticulous decontamination after emerging from polluted waters, emphasising the dangers to anyone exposed.

Witnesses to water-related incidents are encouraged to provide detailed information, including multiple landmarks, to assist with rapid search and rescue efforts.

Masondo also reminded the public that fishing with nets is both dangerous and illegal, constituting a criminal offence.

He reiterated that community vigilance and adherence to safety guidelines remain crucial during this period of heightened risks.

ALSO READ: Two missing siblings found dead after vehicle swept into Hennops River

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel