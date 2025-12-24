Saulsville Hostel shooting case postponed to New Year’s Eve

The 32-year-old man linked to a deadly mass shooting at Saulsville Hostel earlier this month appeared before the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The accused faces 12 counts of murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed that the matter was postponed in court to December 31 for bail investigations.

The suspect was arrested on December 21, following a two-week manhunt linked to the mass shooting at an illegal tavern operating from a hostel room in Saulsville. The attack claimed the lives of 12 people and left 13 others injured.

National SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe previously confirmed that the accused is believed to be one of three men involved in the attack, adding that police are still searching for two outstanding suspects.

She added that all available police resources have been deployed to find those responsible.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said on Monday that the suspect was arrested in Limpopo on December 21 by the Gauteng Serious and Violent Crime Investigations team.

“The team, comprising various SAPS specialised units, including Crime Intelligence, traced the suspect during their investigations as he was travelling to Botlokwa in Limpopo,” said Muridili.

Investigators then contacted police in Limpopo and provided them with descriptions of the suspect and the vehicle he was using.

According to Muridili, the suspect was intercepted by the Limpopo Tracking Team on the R101 within the Westenburg policing precinct.

“During the arrest, the team recovered an unlicensed firearm believed to have been used in the commission of the multiple murders,” she said.

She added that the firearm would be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for ballistic analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.

Muridili noted that the suspect also faces charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The charges stem from a horrific shooting that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, December 6.

During the incident, three suspects allegedly entered a hostel room where a group of people had gathered to drink and opened fire.

Initially, 11 people were killed, and 14 others were injured. The death toll later rose to 12 after another victim succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Mathe confirmed at the time that the 12th victim died in hospital on Saturday afternoon.

“The shooting occurred shortly after 04:15, but police were only alerted at around 06:00, prompting an immediate response,” she said.

She explained that the gunmen fired indiscriminately, resulting in both targeted individuals and innocent bystanders being caught in the crossfire.

Among those who lost their lives were three minors aged three, 12 and 16.

The motive for the attack remains under investigation as police continue their efforts to locate the remaining suspects.

