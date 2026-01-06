Missing Akasia woman now believed kidnapped, say police

The case of a 69-year-old woman, Sarie Lena Dietzsce, who went missing in The Orchards, Akasia, has taken a serious turn after police confirmed that the investigation is now being treated as a kidnapping following ransom demands made to her family.

The elderly woman was last seen on January 2. She is about 1.55m tall, has short blond hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses.

According to the police, at the time of her disappearance, she was wearing black pants and a grey shirt.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the matter was opened as a missing person’s case initially, with police and community members assisting in efforts to locate her, but new developments in the investigation led to a reclassification of the case.

Van Dyk confirmed the change, saying the family had received ransom demands.

“The investigation has been changed to kidnapping after the family received ransom demands. The police are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness, and the investigation continues,” said Van Dyk.

He added that specialised units are involved and that police are following all leads, and due to the sensitive nature of the case, further details cannot be disclosed at this stage.

“The SAPS appeals to members of the public to remain vigilant, and anyone with information that may assist in locating the victim or identifying those responsible is urged to contact the police immediately,” he said.

