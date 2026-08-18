TMPD officer, attorney remain in custody in R1.75m estate fraud case

A TMPD officer and an attorney will remain behind bars after their alleged involvement in an R1.75-million fraud, theft, and money laundering case was brought before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

TMPD officer Peter Nonyane (36) and attorney Charlotte Tibana (33) appeared in court following investigations by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) into the alleged theft of funds belonging to a deceased estate.

The matter was postponed to August 21 for a formal bail application and further investigations. Both accused remain in custody.

Nonyane was arrested in Pretoria on August 14 by members of the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Unit in Polokwane during a joint operation involving several law-enforcement units.

Tibana handed herself over to authorities yesterday morning, after the Hawks announced that warrants of arrest had been issued.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Wendy Nkabi said the investigation centres on approximately R1.75-million allegedly withdrawn unlawfully from the estate of the late Mr Masha.

“It is alleged that on October 28, 2024, funds were transferred from the trust account of a deceased estate into the account of the Estate of the late Mr Masha. “On the same day, payments totalling R1.65-million and R100 000 were allegedly made to a Standard Bank account linked to McCarthy Mercedes-Benz Wonderboom for the purchase of a pre-owned Mercedes-Benz AMG G63,” said Nkabi.

Tshwane metro cop,MC,Events organizers #Gagash flaunting an honest money made from Events #justice for Lamasweets lama ningi as he appears in Polokwane magistrate court for bail application today pic.twitter.com/TeONoV3M9U — ankolecostmillions (@kapa_robert) August 17, 2026

Nkabi alleges that portions of the estate funds were deposited into Nonyane’s bank account and subsequently laundered through the purchase of the luxury vehicle.

The alleged transactions are said to have prejudiced the deceased estate and its lawful beneficiaries.

Nkabi said the matter remained under investigation, with both suspects expected to return to court for the bail proceedings.

“The matter was postponed to Friday, August 21, for a formal bail application and further investigation. Both accused remain in custody,” said Nkabi.

The case was registered with the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Limpopo as fraud, theft, and money laundering.

The Hawks said the arrests demonstrated its commitment to investigating serious commercial crimes regardless of the position or affiliation of those allegedly involved.

Provincial Head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Major-General Advocate Gopz Govender, commended the investigating team and the various law-enforcement units involved in the operation.

The TMPD has also opened an internal disciplinary investigation following the arrest of Nonyane and said the department was co-operating with the Hawks as the criminal investigation continued.

“The TMPD is co-operating fully with the Hawks in their investigation and will continue to provide all necessary assistance to the investigating authorities,” said TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba.

According to the department, an internal disciplinary investigation was opened immediately after officials became aware of Nonyane’s arrest.

The TMPD said it was also considering possible precautionary measures against the officer while the internal and external investigations are underway.

The department said it did not rule out issuing Nonyane with an intention to suspend him, pending the outcome of the relevant proceedings.

TMPD officer Peter Nonyane (36) and attorney Charlotte Tibana (33) Photo: Supplied



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