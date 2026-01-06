Six arrested after armed robbery at Atterbury Value Mart store

Six suspects have been arrested following an armed robbery at a store in Atterbury Value Mart on January 5 after a co-ordinated operation involving police and several private security companies.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the suspects were arrested near Linton’s Corner shopping mall at the intersection of Lynnwood Road and Solomon Mahlangu Drive after fleeing the scene.

Van Dyk said the robbery occurred while three employees were inside the store conducting stocktaking.

“According to the complainant, six men entered the store, one of whom was armed with a firearm. The employees were ordered to lie down,” he said.

The suspects allegedly robbed the employees of their cellphones, two laptops and a large quantity of luxury clothing.

“It is further alleged that the suspects changed into new clothing inside the store before fleeing,” Van Dyk said.

After the robbery, the men reportedly fled in a white Toyota Hilux single cab. Police and private security companies were alerted and gave chase.

“Six suspects were arrested by Silverton police near Linton’s Corner, while the remaining suspects [three] managed to escape,” Van Dyk confirmed.

The value of the stolen property has not yet been determined, but police believe the clothing taken is expensive.

Private security company Complete Security Intelligence (CSI) said the arrests were the result of a multi-stakeholder operation.

In a statement, CSI said the control room received an alert about the armed robbery at about 10:07.

“Nine suspects robbed the store and fled with stolen goods in a bakkie, travelling along Solomon Mahlangu Drive towards Linton’s Corner,” CSI said.

The vehicle was pursued by Garsfontein SAPS and Brinant security, while additional role players mobilised to assist.

“Through effective communication, rapid co-ordination and a joint response, the bakkie was successfully intercepted, the stolen goods recovered, and six of the nine suspects were apprehended,” CSI said.

The suspects were arrested with assistance from CSI, Bull Security, Brinant and the police. Operations, including area searches around Linton’s Corner, continued until about 12:30.

CSI credited the successful arrests to real-time information sharing, visible co-ordination and the involvement of multiple private security companies and SAPS stations, and expressed gratitude to all role players involved.

