Family appeals for help to fund son’s cancer treatment

A Pretoria east family is appealing to the community for help after their son was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia and has begun intensive chemotherapy treatment.

Stephan van der Merwe (21) was rushed to hospital in the early hours of January 3 after enduring severe stomach pain and nausea for four days.

When his condition did not improve, doctors admitted him to a high-care ICU unit in Pretoria.

His father, Wayne, said after a series of tests, including blood work, a gastroscopy and a CT scan, Stephan was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), which is an aggressive blood cancer that attacks the bone marrow.

“It completely changed our world overnight,” said Wayne.

“We went from worrying about stomach pain to being told our son has cancer. It feels unreal, like a nightmare you can’t wake up from.”

Stephan was initially treated at Mediclinic Kloof Hospital but was later transferred to Life Groenkloof Hospital, according to his father.

He started his first round of chemotherapy on Tuesday and is expected to remain in hospital for at least 28 days.

Wayne said the family is still coming to terms with the reality of the diagnosis and the long treatment journey ahead.

“We got more clarity from the doctors, and that helped a bit, but it also made us realise how long and difficult this road is going to be,” he said.

“Treatment could take two to three years, and everything depends on how his body responds.”

He said doctors have indicated that chemotherapy is the first line of treatment, but the costs are substantial.

Chemotherapy alone is estimated at a minimum of R450 000 per year, with specialised medication potentially pushing costs up to R2-million annually.

The family fears Stephan’s medical aid will soon be exhausted.

“There are already issues with the medical aid,” Wayne said.

“And if a bone marrow transplant becomes necessary, the costs will be even higher. It’s overwhelming.”

Stephan is a third-year engineering student who loves golf, sports and life.

He will be celebrating his 22nd birthday on January 14 in hospital, while undergoing treatment.

“He’s young, full of dreams and has so much he still wants to do,” Wayne said.

“All we want is to keep those dreams alive and give him the best chance to fight this.”

The family is now seeking assistance to establish fallback funds to cover medical expenses not paid by medical aid.

These include specialist consultations, extended hospital stays, special dietary needs and daily treatment-related costs.

“We’ve had another family member battle cancer before, so we know just how expensive and draining it can become,” Wayne said.

“Any help, whether it’s a donation, prayer or simply sharing Stephan’s story, will mean more than we can express.”

Despite the emotional strain, the family remains hopeful and committed to supporting Stephan through his cancer journey.

Those who would like to support Stephan and help ease the financial burden on his family are encouraged to donate or share his BackaBuddy campaign.

Donations can be made via the following link: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/fighting-young-stephans-cancer-fund

