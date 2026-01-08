Neighbourhood team cleans up Akasia and Wonderpark ahead of major marathon

The AfriForum North of the Mountain branch has wasted no time in taking action to prepare the Akasia and Wonderpark areas for the upcoming annual Wonderpark Marathon, set to take place later this month.

According to the branch’s chairperson Ruan Janse van Vuuren, recognising the importance of safety, health and a well-maintained environment, the North of the Mountain neighbourhood team mobilised swiftly to ensure that the area is ready to host the event.

He said the organisation’s sports portfolio, together with its health portfolio teams, conducted drive-through inspections across key routes and surrounding areas to identify potential hazards that could pose a danger to athletes and spectators alike.

“These inspections focused on issues such as damaged infrastructure, unsafe road conditions, litter, and environmental concerns that could compromise both safety and the overall experience of participants.

“By proactively identifying problem areas, the team aims to reduce risks and contribute to a smoother, safer marathon for everyone involved,” he said.

The branch emphasised that North of the Mountain is home to all who live there, and that maintaining a clean, safe, and welcoming environment is a shared responsibility.

Through collaboration and community-driven initiatives, the organisation is working to restore pride in the area and ensure it reflects the passion residents have for their surroundings, especially when welcoming visitors from outside the community.

“The Wonderpark Marathon is an opportunity for us to showcase who we are. By taking care of our environment, we demonstrate pride, unity and commitment to the well-being of our community.”

Beyond marathon preparations, the clean-up and repair efforts form part of a broader vision to awaken the sleeping giant that is North of the Mountain.

AfriForum North of the Mountain continues to encourage residents from areas stretching from Kameeldrift to Vissershoek to get involved and play an active role in shaping a safer, healthier and more vibrant community.

Van Vuuren said the organisation believes that lasting change can only be achieved through collective action.

Residents are therefore invited to participate in ongoing initiatives, contribute their skills and time, and strengthen community structures that focus on safety, health and environmental care.

Community members who wish to be part of these efforts are encouraged to formally join AfriForum by registering at www.wordlid.co.za and selecting North of the Mountain (Noord van die Berg) as their local branch.

By growing its membership base, it aims to further strengthen its ability to address community challenges and drive positive change.

