Wapadrand Substation upgrade set to boost power supply in east

The near-completion of the R117-million Wapadrand Substation project is expected to significantly reduce power cuts and strengthen electricity infrastructure in Pretoria east.

This is according to the Tshwane metro.

The substation is now about 90% complete, with more than R97-million already spent to rebuild the substation after it was destroyed by a fire in July 2021.

The Wapadrand Substation rebuild began after a 2021 fire, aiming to modernise the 132/11 kV facility. So far, about 83% of the budget has been spent to upgrade, strengthen safety, and increase capacity to prevent power trips.

Delayed from an initial end-of-2024 finish to November 2025 because of complex repairs and supply challenges, the upgrade is now entering the final tests and handover stage, promising safer and more reliable electricity for residents.

Consumers are currently being moved from a temporary substation to the refurbished state-of-the-art Wapadrand facility.

The Tshwane mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, officially unveiled the upgraded substation on January 7, describing it as a critical intervention to restore reliable power and prevent future network failures.

“After the fire, the city undertook a full rebuild to restore capacity, modernise infrastructure, and improve safety,” Moya said.

“This upgrade will directly address the long-standing power supply problems experienced by communities in this area.”

She said rebuilding began in March 2022 but was delayed by financial difficulties faced by the main contractor.

“To avoid further delays, the city stepped in with an R18-million cession agreement, paying suppliers directly to ensure essential equipment was delivered and installed and work progresses,” Moya said.

Once fully completed, the upgraded substation is expected to improve supply reliability for households, schools and businesses in Equestria, Faerie Glen, Lombardy, Silver Lakes, Six Fountains and surrounding suburbs.

Moya said stabilising the electricity supply is also important for the city’s finances, as frequent outages affect electricity sales and municipal revenue.

“When power cuts increase, the city’s revenue is directly impacted,” she said.

“That is why repairs, upgrades and maintenance are being prioritised by our Electricity Business Unit.”

The new Wapadrand Substation includes modern 11kV and 132kV switchgear, remote monitoring technology linked to Capital Park, enhanced fire-protection systems and improved fault isolation to prevent secondary network failures from reaching the main substation.

“These upgrades mean faults can be contained before they cause widespread outages,” Moya said.

The remaining work on the project involves cosmetic finishes, final testing and commissioning ahead of full handover.

