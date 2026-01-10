Centurion cyclist seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run
Emergency response teams discovered that a cyclist had sustained serious injuries after being struck by a motor vehicle while riding his bicycle, presumably on his way home.
A suspected hit-and-run incident has left a cyclist, possibly a commuter, seriously injured in Rooihuiskraal, Centurion, on Friday afternoon, January 9.
According to the Community Emergency Response Team Cert-SA, the incident occurred on Rooihuiskraal Road near Panorama Road in Rooihuiskraal.
Cert-SA spokesperson Ruan Heyns stated that the team responded to the cyclist accident at approximately 16:32.
“Upon arrival, we found that a man had sustained serious injuries after being struck by a motor vehicle while riding his bicycle.”
Heyns mentioned that it is alleged the cyclist was commuting home when he was hit by a passing vehicle that then fled the scene.
“The patient was stabilised on site and subsequently transported to a nearby hospital in a stable condition.”
According to Heyns, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not clear at this time.
“We would like to thank Emer-G-Med, Copwatch, MonitorNet PRSS Security, and Gauteng Emergency Medical Services for their assistance at the scene.”
Readers are urged to take note of the following road safety tips:
– Motorists should remain vigilant and aware of cyclists and pedestrians at all times, especially on busy roads.
– Cyclists must ensure they are visible, wear appropriate protective gear, and remain alert to their surroundings.
– Never leave the scene of an accident.
– In minor accidents with no injuries, all parties involved should exchange details and report the accident to the nearest police station.
– In cases involving injuries or fatalities, all parties must remain at the scene and immediately contact emergency services, including ambulance, police, and fire services.
– Involved parties are required to provide statements to the police once they arrive on the scene.
Do you have more information about the story?
Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.
For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East
For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel