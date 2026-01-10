Centurion cyclist seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run

Local news

Emergency response teams discovered that a cyclist had sustained serious injuries after being struck by a motor vehicle while riding his bicycle, presumably on his way home.

Itumeleng Mokoena

A suspected hit-and-run incident has left a cyclist, possibly a commuter, seriously injured in Rooihuiskraal, Centurion, on Friday afternoon, January 9.

According to the Community Emergency Response Team Cert-SA, the incident occurred on Rooihuiskraal Road near Panorama Road in Rooihuiskraal.

Cert-SA spokesperson Ruan Heyns stated that the team responded to the cyclist accident at approximately 16:32.

“Upon arrival, we found that a man had sustained serious injuries after being struck by a motor vehicle while riding his bicycle.”

Heyns mentioned that it is alleged the cyclist was commuting home when he was hit by a passing vehicle that then fled the scene.

“The patient was stabilised on site and subsequently transported to a nearby hospital in a stable condition.”

According to Heyns, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not clear at this time.

“We would like to thank Emer-G-Med, Copwatch, MonitorNet PRSS Security, and Gauteng Emergency Medical Services for their assistance at the scene.”

Readers are urged to take note of the following road safety tips:

– Motorists should remain vigilant and aware of cyclists and pedestrians at all times, especially on busy roads.

– Cyclists must ensure they are visible, wear appropriate protective gear, and remain alert to their surroundings.

– Never leave the scene of an accident.

– In minor accidents with no injuries, all parties involved should exchange details and report the accident to the nearest police station.

– In cases involving injuries or fatalities, all parties must remain at the scene and immediately contact emergency services, including ambulance, police, and fire services.

– Involved parties are required to provide statements to the police once they arrive on the scene.

