Road safety operations see taxis impounded across Pretoria

Over two days, TMPD officers impounded 30 minibus taxis in Pretoria Central and West.

The operations took place on January 8 and 9, as the taxis were impounded for various infractions against the National Land Transport Act as part of their road-safety operations.

“These operations are aimed at sending a clear message to all operators that there will not be any leniency when it comes to any form of lawlessness that threatens the safety of passengers and that of other road users,” read a TMPD post on its social media pages.

“The TMPD will continue to enforce road traffic laws rigorously to maintain safety and order on our roads. Let’s work together to create a safer and more efficient public transport system in the City of Tshwane,” the post continued.

The taxi removals come as a result of the co-ordinated effort by the metro police to ensure road users are obeying the rules of the road, and are operating roadworthy vehicles.

Before this operation, the TMPD impounded 15 taxis in Centurion and the CBD on January 6.

In a separate operation, the TMPD Overload Control Unit in Centurion and Akasia inspected 115 trucks for load compliance. Several trucks failed the test and were charged for non-compliance with load regulations.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel