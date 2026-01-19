Department slams metro over ‘reckless’ power cut

The Department of Correctional Services has accused the metro of spreading false information after electricity to the building housing its head office in the CBD was cut, insisting that the department is a tenant and not responsible for municipal accounts.

In a comment issued on January 15, the department said it “condemns the disingenuous conduct of the mayor who has deliberately peddled falsehoods on public platforms in a calculated attempt to mislead the public”.

Departmental spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo emphasised that it does not own the premises from which it operates.

“The mayor is aware that the Department of Correctional Services does not own the building that houses its head office, yet claims were circulated suggesting the department was in arrears,” he said.

The mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, said on the social media platform, X, on January 15: “The Department of Correctional Services Building, managed by Delta Property Fund, owes the City of Tshwane R2.5-million. We’ve disconnected electricity at this property in the Pretoria CBD. #TshwaneYaTima.”

Moya attended to the power cut herself, together with officials.

According to Nxumalo, the department has met all financial obligations to the municipality. He said it “occupies the premises as a tenant and has honoured its contractual obligations to the landlord. In turn, the landlord has duly settled municipal accounts. This is supported by verifiable proof of payment.”

The cutting of electricity, he argued, was reckless and damaging. He described the municipality’s conduct as “administrative recklessness, an abuse of authority, and a flagrant disregard for verified facts”.

Officials warned that linking the department to non-payment created unnecessary risks.

Nxumalo said the mayor’s actions “further introduce unnecessary security risks to the country, given the constitutional and statutory mandate of the Department of Correctional Services in the incarceration and rehabilitation of offenders.”

She continued, stating that, “The decision to disconnect electricity and publicly associate the department’s name with allegations of non-payment is not only unjustified but indefensible”.

He said the incident had caused significant damage, noting that the conduct “has exposed the department to unwarranted reputational harm and gross public misrepresentation”.

Public representatives, the department believes, have a duty to behave responsibly.

The department has demanded a formal apology and called for the metro to reconsider its approach, stating it “calls on the City of Tshwane to review its conduct in this matter and to issue an apology for the reputational damage caused to the department”.

Delta Property Fund, the owner of the building, also rejected the municipality’s actions and said the disconnection had no legal basis.

In a response, the company said that it takes note of the mayor’s statement.

According to the company, the building’s electricity supply is on a prepaid basis and cannot be in arrears.

Regarding water charges, Delta Property said the amount due had already been settled. The property fund insisted the power cut was unlawful.

The company also accused the metro of ignoring required procedures, adding that no disconnection notice was served, as required by legislation.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel