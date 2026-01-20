Menlo Park businesses beef up security amid crime concerns

Business owners operating along 13th Street in Menlo Park say crime concerns have forced them to take security into their own hands to protect their customers and keep their doors open.

This comes despite assurances from police that patrols are conducted in the area, which has previously been affected by illegal gambling, public drinking, drug activity, and indecent behaviour.

Ward 82 councillor Siobhan Muller said she visited the area with the TMPD and confirmed that ongoing problems had driven shoppers away and even resulted in some businesses closing.

“I visited [with] TMPD in Menlo Park on 13th Street, where there have been issues with gambling, drinking, and urination on the street. This has driven away shoppers and caused shops to close,” said Muller.

She said a local SPAR, supported by the property owner, stepped in by hiring private security guards to patrol the area.

“The SPAR has hired security guards to help, and the area is now clean. The owner is paying for this because it was harming local businesses,” she said.

According to Muller, the additional security has already made a visible difference.

She said she visited two sites with the TMPD, and the security measures have made a big difference.

SPAR manager Dries Fourie said the security intervention came after repeated complaints from customers.

“It is actually the owner of the building who assisted us to bring in security. We went to him and said our customers are complaining because of the elements outside with drugs,” said Fourie.

He said the area had become a hotspot for drug users who harassed customers as they got out of their vehicles.

“The crime was very, very bad. Since the deployment of the security guys, it’s gone. You won’t believe it,” he said.

Fourie said four security guards now patrol the area, and conditions have improved. Fourie closed by saying businesses are relying largely on word of mouth and the local community to bring customers back.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel