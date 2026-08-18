Metro completes Mamelodi transformer installation ahead of final commissioning

The Tshwane Metro has reached an important milestone in its Electricity Stabilisation Plan with the installation of a new 40MVA transformer at the Mamelodi 2 Substation now completed on August 12.

Replacing the existing 20MVA transformer with a 40MVA transformer forms part of the metro’s ongoing work to strengthen and modernise the electricity network, increase capacity and improve the reliability of electricity supply to Mamelodi and surrounding areas.

MMC for Utility Services, Frans Boshielo, said the Electricity Stabilisation Plan focuses on addressing capacity constraints, strengthening critical electricity infrastructure, and improving the resilience of the city’s electricity network.

“The Mamelodi 2 Substation upgrade is one of the infrastructure interventions being implemented to support these objectives.

“The project has involved extensive technical modifications, including upgrades to the protection grading, feeder panels and associated equipment,” said Boshielo.

As part of the project, the metro also procured a new, specially manufactured Neutral Earthing Compensator, which is required for the safe and effective operation of the upgraded system.

The metro’s technical team is currently attending to the final stages of commissioning in preparation for placing the transformer into service.

The metro emphasises that safety remains paramount during the commissioning process.

Adverse weather conditions, particularly rainfall, may affect the timing of commissioning and final testing, as these activities cannot safely be undertaken during wet weather.

The project remains a priority for the metro, and the technical team is making every effort to complete the outstanding commissioning activities safely and efficiently.

The new 40MVA transformer will be placed into service as soon as all technical and safety requirements have been successfully concluded.

Residents and stakeholders will be kept informed, with a further update to be issued once the transformer has been fully commissioned.

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