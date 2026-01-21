Volunteers patch 14 potholes in busy Pretoria North street

Residents of Rachel de Beer Road in Pretoria North were left delighted after volunteers of the AfriForum North of the Mountain branch rolled up their sleeves and patched 14 potholes that had been causing problems for motorists and pedestrians for months.

After demanding weeks filled with neighbourhood patrols, members of the AfriForum North of the Mountain neighbourhood watch, together with their management team, decided that enough was enough.

Instead of waiting for outside intervention, the volunteers took matters into their own hands and addressed the deteriorating road conditions that had become a daily frustration for the community.

Ruan van Vuuren of AfriForum said the team worked tirelessly to seal the dangerous craters using about 800kg of tar.

The potholes, described by residents as ‘batting holes’ due to their size and depth, posed a serious risk to vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.

Despite the physical strain and high temperatures, the volunteers remained committed to restoring the road to a safe condition.

“It was really heartwarming to see people actually doing something. We use these roads every day, and the potholes are damaging cars. Seeing them fixed brought a lot of hope,” said resident Marita Saunders.

Van Vuuren said the initiative also highlighted strong community support, with local businesses stepping in to make the project possible.

He said businesses such as Dreiers Hardware sponsored the tar used during the repairs, a contribution that enabled the volunteers to complete the work effectively.

Peter Ngobeni of West Street said the pothole patching was about more than just fixing a road; it symbolised reclaiming pride in their neighbourhood and refusing to accept ongoing decline.

“This is how we lift a community. Everyone played a role, whether it was fixing the potholes or simply supporting the team.

“We must continue supporting organisations such as AfriForum because they make sure that our communities look great,” he said.

Van Vuuren emphasised that the work forms part of a broader commitment to restore, accelerate, preserve, build, and maintain the local environment.

The branch encouraged residents who want to make a difference to get involved by becoming members of the AfriForum North of the Mountain branch or by reaching out to the neighbourhood watch leadership.

