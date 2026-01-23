Man wanted for illegal firearms killed in shootout with police in Laudium

During a shootout with police in Laudium on January 22, a man was fatally shot after officers attempted to arrest him.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Singo said members of the Hawks’ Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS) received information earlier that day regarding a wanted suspect who was allegedly in possession of illegal firearms.

Singo stated that TOMS members worked with Pretoria Public Order Policing after receiving the tip-off.

Acting on the information, the tactical team traced the suspect to premises in the Laudium area.

“Upon arrival at the identified premises, the suspect allegedly fired shots at the police,” he said.

Police returned fire, and a shootout ensued.

“Police responded, and during the ensuing shootout, the suspect was fatally wounded. He was declared dead at the scene,” confirmed Singo. “Officers also recovered a 9mm firearm that was found in possession of the deceased.”

Singo added that further investigations into the shooting are continuing.

ALSO READ: Police launch manhunt after Atteridgeville shooting kills five

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel