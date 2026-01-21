Police launch manhunt after Atteridgeville shooting kills five

Police have launched a manhunt after five people were shot and killed outside a tuck shop in Jeffsville, Atteridgeville, on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the shooting incident happened at about 13:15.

“It reported that unknown number suspects approached the victims who were standing outside the tuck shop and shot at them without saying anything. The suspects then fled the scene.”

She said the victims were declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

“The Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Investigations as well as Forensic Crime Scene Management, Crime Intelligence and Provincial Tracking Team are processing the scene and interviewing witnesses.

“A case of five counts of murder will be registered and the motive for the attack will be part of the investigation.”

