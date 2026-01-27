Counterfeit unit pounces on shops, seizing over R3m goods

The SAPS Counterfeit Unit in Gauteng and Brand Protectors recently conducted a provincial operation, recovering over R3-million worth of counterfeit goods.

On January 20–22, police raided stores suspected of dealing in counterfeit goods.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that throughout the operation, authorities recovered counterfeit goods worth over R3-million.

“These operations will continue in Gauteng as long as there are still people who trade in counterfeit goods,” Masondo said.

In the Tshwane District, authorities descended on Pretoria Central, where they confiscated counterfeit consumables, clothing, and accessories worth about R1.6-million. In Garsfontein, they seized cellphone accessories with a value close to R1.3-million.

Westonaria and the West Rand District were two other areas that yielded results, as authorities pounced on several shops and confiscated counterfeit clothing, shoes and accessories worth almost R325 000.

The effort follows a similar operation held during the start of the year on January 5–7. The teams then raided Pretoria Central, Lenasia, Johannesburg District and Fochville, West Rand District, Vanderbijlpark, and the Sedibeng District, where authorities once again seized goods with a value of over R1-million.

