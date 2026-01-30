Road rehab plans revealed

The Tshwane metro has outlined a series of measures aimed at addressing the ongoing pothole crisis, as residents in Pretoria North and surrounding areas continue to voice frustration over the poor state of local roads.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the municipality has put practical action plans in place to stabilise the road network, reduce maintenance backlogs and extend the lifespan of existing infrastructure.

According to Mashigo, the metro is improving planning and monitoring by using detailed maintenance plans and road assessments to guide where and when interventions are needed.

Maintenance efforts are also being prioritised, with a focus on critical routes, public transport corridors, and high-traffic roads that pose the greatest safety risks to motorists.

One of the key interventions highlighted by the metro is the strengthening of depot capacity through the addition of jet patching trucks.

These trucks enable faster and more efficient pothole repairs, even in adverse weather conditions.

Mashigo explained that jet patching enables rapid, all-weather repairs with minimal traffic disruption, improving turnaround times and increasing the number of defects that can be addressed daily.

The metro acknowledged that not all roads can be resolved through patchwork alone.

Mashigo said rehabilitation will be prioritised on roads that have deteriorated beyond the effectiveness of normal pothole repairs.

Preventive maintenance measures, such as crack sealing and drainage repairs, are also being increased to slow down further deterioration of road surfaces.

Addressing whether residents are allowed to fix potholes themselves, Mashigo clarified that public roads are municipal assets and may not be worked on without formal approval.

“While community assistance is welcomed, it is only permitted through recognised community structures and formal agreements with the metro. “Such assistance is limited to minor, non-structural activities conducted under municipal standards and supervision, and requires a written Memorandum of Understanding or Service Level Agreement,” he said.

Unauthorised work, the metro warned, is unlawful and may be stopped.

Regarding the issue of delays, the metro attributed the backlog to ageing infrastructure, high traffic volumes, and prolonged periods of inclement weather.

These factors have led to the rapid formation of potholes and surface failures, turning what would normally be routine maintenance into more extensive repairs that require longer planning and implementation periods.

Mashigo added that potholes are tracked through the metro’s SAP (System Analysis Program) customer service system.

“All reports logged by residents receive reference numbers and are routed to operational teams. “Repairs are prioritised based on safety risk, traffic volumes and road classification, with progress monitored through internal performance systems and weekly reports presented at the executive mayor’s war room.”

Residents are encouraged to follow up using their reference numbers or escalate matters through ward councillors or the metro’s customer care centre.

Despite these assurances, resident Gift Ramabu said the situation on the ground remains challenging.

“We hear about plans and jet patchers, but our cars are still taking damage. Some potholes have been there for months. We just want to see consistent action, not only explanations.”

The municipality confirmed that the region operates on a monthly pothole repair and backlog recovery plan informed by logged service delivery queries and daily scouting by officials.

ALSO READ: Pothole repairs only half done, residents say

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel