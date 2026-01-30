Transport providers receive operating licences

Public transport operators in Pretoria were among the beneficiaries this week as the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport handed over 130 operating licences during a ceremony held at the Koedoespoort Regional Offices.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the handover forms part of the provincial government’s intensified programme to clear the operating licence backlog.

She added that the initiative is aimed at bringing stability to the public transport sector while improving services for commuters in the Tshwane metro.

“Since the beginning of September 2025, more than 800 operating licences have been issued across the province, including to operators serving Tshwane routes,” said Diale-Tlabela.

She said this highlighted the government’s commitment to strengthening regulation and improving service delivery at a local level.

Diale-Tlabela added that the licences handed over in Tshwane metro mark an important step towards restoring order and improving compliance within the sector.

“The license handover reflects our determination to build a licensing system that is transparent, efficient and fair. Our focus is on bringing services closer to operators and ensuring that they are delivered within clear and reliable timeframes,” said Diale-Tlabela.

She explained that clearing the backlog will have a direct impact on public transport operations in the metro.

“For Tshwane, this means more certainty for compliant operators and safer, more reliable public transport services for commuters who depend on taxis and buses every day,” said Diale-Tlabela.

She added that operators are expected to comply fully with all regulatory requirements, including ensuring that vehicles are roadworthy, operating safely and refraining from transferring or renting out operating licences.

Diale-Tlabela stated that it will continue implementing targeted interventions to eliminate the remaining backlog while strengthening the regulatory framework.

“Our aim is to create a safe, reliable and efficient public transport environment for all residents, including those in Tshwane,” she said.

Further operating licence handovers are expected as the department continues its efforts to modernise and stabilise the public transport sector in the city.

ALSO READ: 30 scholar transport vehicles impounded for unroadworthy defects and licensing breaches

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel