Mamelodi honours men and women in blue

The men and women in blue who have gone above and beyond their duty in serving their different policing precincts were honoured for their hard work on Tuesday.

This awards ceremony took place during the National Police Day breakfast dialogue crusade and was held at Rethabile Community Hall in Mamelodi.

The event was organised by Vhathu Phanda Community Forum in celebration of the establishment of the SAPS in January 1995.

Chairperson Thabo Moshabelo said, “We are here to commemorate the National Police Day through a dialogue and a crusade.”

Moshabelo said the celebration was also to encourage the public to respect law enforcement agencies because most police are not corrupt.

He said the day is not only about the police officers but also honours other law enforcement professionals who work tirelessly with the police to prevent, combat, and investigate crime.

“We are honouring every law enforcement officer from the police, metro police, Correctional Services, GBV Brigades, CPF, and [the] National Prosecuting Authority.”

He reminded the attendees that when law enforcement works together, safer, stronger, and more united communities can be built.

“The breakfast dialogue is not about sharing a meal together, but to celebrate their courage and their dedication in keeping our communities safe,” continued Moshabelo.

“The breakfast dialogue is designed to know different law enforcement agencies within our different communities… because we believe that safety and security are built on trust, collaboration, and shared responsibility.”

The officers were awarded medals, certificates of appreciation and each police station received a trophy.

Moshabelo went on to thank everyone who works with the police for their unwavering commitment to protecting our nation.

He said the challenges and sacrifices faced by officers in the line of duty often go unseen, yet it forms the very foundation of peace and stability in our society.

“As we celebrate National Police Day, we are reminded of the importance of community policing and the impact it has on our safety.

“Together, we can create safer communities for all. Policing is not just about enforcing laws – it is about building relationships, fostering trust, and standing as a pillar of hope and protection for our people,” he said.

Councillor Diamond Mashao said the community needs to build good working relationships with the police.

“We are gathered here today to acknowledge the SAPS and their efforts in maintaining law and order, ensuring the safety and security of our citizens,” said Mashao.

Warrant Officer Mabel Sibanda from Mamelodi East Police Station said, “We are happy that we are acknowledged for the hard work we are doing in our community.

We have police officers who are dedicated to doing their jobs and being recognised; it means a lot for us,” said Sibanda.

We are going to work hard and show the community that not everyone in law enforcement is corrupt.”

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel