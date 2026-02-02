My car boot sale turns pre-loved items into community treasures

The South of Middle (SoM) Park car boot sale in Brooklyn was abuzz with activity on Saturday as scores of vendors lined up, selling everything from household goods to sentimental keepsakes.

Market organiser Helga Roper said the concept was born in 2017 in Menlo Park, after she was approached by an elderly woman who needed to move but had no idea what to do with her belongings.

“Many people have strong emotional attachments to their things, and it’s not easy to just throw them away,” said Roper, continuing, “This market gives them a safe, supportive space to sell their items and share the stories behind them.”

She added that the car boot sale is about more than just buying and selling, with landfills increasingly becoming toxic and overburdened, she believes secondhand trading plays an important role in protecting the environment.

“So many usable items end up in landfills, which is incredibly harmful,” she said.

“The secondhand trade is growing because people are becoming more environmentally conscious. Buying secondhand is also a smart financial choice.”

Roper explained that the market supports a circular economy, where items are reused rather than wasted, benefiting both sellers and buyers.

The relaxed setup, where vendors sell directly from their car boots, creates a lively and informal atmosphere, with many traders and shoppers returning week after week, building connections that go beyond commerce.

“There’s a real sense of community here, people support each other, they catch up, and it starts to feel like a family,” said Corbett Stone.

She believes this sense of belonging is what keeps the SoM Park car boot sale thriving years after its humble beginnings.

