Neglected cemeteries to receive attention after community outcry

Public anger is mounting in Pretoria North as the deteriorating condition of local cemeteries has sparked a community outcry, with residents and their ward councillor accusing the Tshwane metro of failing to maintain sites of deep historical, cultural and emotional significance.

Concerns over overgrown grass, restricted access to graves and alleged neglect have placed the spotlight on the management of the Pretoria North and Heatherdale cemeteries, prompting the metro to respond amid growing pressure for urgent action.

Ward 2 Councillor Quentin Meyer raised the alarm over the state of the Pretoria North Cemetery in Suider Street, describing its condition as shocking and unacceptable.

According to the councillor, the cemetery is severely neglected, with long grass, overgrown areas and clear signs of abandonment, making it difficult and undignified for residents to visit the graves of loved ones.

“This cemetery is not just a burial site. It is a place of history, culture and honour,” said Meyer.

He stressed that the site contains very old graves, including those of important political figures, members of founding families, and individuals after whom several Pretoria North streets are named.

“Two of Pretoria North’s first residents are also buried there, making the cemetery an important part of the area’s shared heritage and identity.”

Meyer said allowing such a historically significant site to deteriorate reflects a lack of respect for local history, for families of those buried there, and for residents who wish to mourn and remember loved ones in dignity.

“Pretoria North deserves better. Our history deserves better. Our people deserve better,” he said.

Community frustration is not limited to the Pretoria North Cemetery alone.

Resident Bester Marius also voiced anger over the condition of the Heatherdale Cemetery, also located in the north of Pretoria.

Marius described the state of the cemetery as unacceptable, saying it has become nearly impossible to access family graves due to overgrown grass and poor maintenance.

“Where is the respect?” Marius asked. He pointed out that graves come at exorbitant prices, and residents therefore expect proper upkeep.

He said he was appalled to discover he could not reach his family’s graves and described the lack of maintenance as disgusting.

Marius further alleged that workers were seen sleeping on duty, adding to residents’ frustration.

The metro acknowledged the concerns and provided clarity on its position.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said all regional cemeteries are inspected on a weekly basis, with reports compiled to indicate their status.

Mashigo disputed claims of severe deterioration, stating that the Pretoria North Cemetery is well-maintained and that its infrastructure, particularly the fencing, remains in good condition.

The metro attributed the current challenges largely to unprecedented and frequent rainfall, which has disrupted its regular maintenance programme.

He explained that maintenance teams are currently engaged in grass-cutting programmes at schools and other council facilities.

Grass cutting is presently underway at Heatherdale Cemetery, and once completed, teams will move on to the Pretoria North Cemetery.

The municipality confirmed that the Pretoria North Cemetery is historically significant and has been placed on the priority list within the regional cemetery maintenance plan.

“While there is no dedicated budget allocated to a single cemetery, the Parks and Horticulture Team operates under a broader programme that includes all municipal facilities requiring maintenance, including the Pretoria North Cemetery,” said Mashigo.

Mashigo said the metro has committed to addressing maintenance issues at the Pretoria North Cemetery next month.

He added that following inspections, maintenance matters will be prioritised to prevent similar situations from recurring.

