Third councillors’ no-show leaves Region 3 residents without answers

The Regional Councillors’ Forum (RCF) for Region 3 (Central and western) collapsed again after failing to reach a quorum on February 3.

According to Ward 42 Councillor Shane Maas, speaking on behalf of the councillors who attended, this marks the third consecutive time the forum has failed to convene under the current mayoral administration.

The forum is intended to provide ward councillors with a direct platform to engage senior municipal officials on service delivery performance, particularly in critical departments such as electricity, water and roads.

“However, the absence of councillors from ActionSA, the EFF and the ANC, including the MMC for Roads and Transport, who chairs the forum, meant the meeting could not legally proceed, despite senior officials being present,” said Maas.

Maas said the repeated failures are not administrative oversights but a pattern that is leaving communities frustrated and basic services unaddressed.

“I came prepared to engage robustly with officials from Electricity, Water, and Roads and Transport to demand accountability.”

Maas stated he also wanted to discuss clear plans to address ongoing electricity restoration failures, repeated outages, poor water provision, and recurring leaks.

He added that road infrastructure was also high on the agenda, with councillors having submitted a comprehensive list of potholes, complete with photographs, addresses and reference numbers, yet seeing no meaningful progress.

“The continued lack of pothole repairs, despite detailed and documented submissions, is unacceptable.

“Residents are doing their part by reporting issues, but the political leadership tasked with oversight is simply not showing up,” Maas said.

According to Maas, the repeated collapse of the forum reflects a deeper governance problem within the metro.

“Due to the continued failure of those who claim to be in control of this city, I will formally request that all councillors who failed to attend without submitting a valid apology be referred to the Rules and Ethics Committee,” he said.

“They must be held accountable for their disregard of duty and their lack of care for the residents of this city.”

Councillors warn that without a functional RCF, service delivery challenges in the central and western region will continue to worsen, leaving communities without answers or timelines for resolution.

“Residents deserve better than absentee leadership and administrative collapse,” Maas said.

The Tshwane metro was contacted for comment, but had not replied by the time of publication.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel