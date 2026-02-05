Compliance blitz nets millions as the metro cracks down on lawless businesses

The metro’s Bad Buildings Mayoral Sub-Committee raided buildings in the west and central parts of Pretoria on February 4, resulting in the collection of over a R1-million that was owed to the city.

The operation, which took place in the areas surrounding Luttig Street, also saw several infringement notices issued to businesses in the area.

MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, and Chairperson of the Bad Buildings Committee, Kholofelo Morodi, said that the effort formed part of weekly operations to ensure businesses pay what they owe and are compliant with the municipality’s by-laws.

“We will not tolerate this disregard for the law and the exploitation of municipal resources without payment,” said Morodi.

She continued, explaining that the committee will continue its mission to hold lawless entities accountable and rejuvenate Pretoria.

“We will continue these operations to ensure our city is a safe, clean, and compliant space for all residents,” Morodi said.

The team issued a total of 20 notices with a value of R36 500.

This included four building regulation contraventions, eight health and safety notices, two waste management by-law violations and one electricity audit notice.

The team also disconnected water and electricity services to businesses with accounts in significant arrears.

“One restaurant was shut down as the owner did not possess adequate documentation to run the business,” Morodi said.

“This restaurant is non-compliant; the owner does not have the required documents to operate, and we have shut down their utilities.

She said the kitchen was in horrific condition and severely violated health and safety regulations.

“How anyone could think of serving people food under such conditions is incomprehensible,” Morodi said.

The results that the operation recorded included the discovery of an informal settlement in the heart of Pretoria West, allegedly owing the city R1.6-million.

Metro officials identified illegally constructed flats and a business operating unlawfully in a designated special zone, and a 28-day vacate notice was served to a business with an outstanding debt of R2.1-million operating illegally in a residential zone.

The operation also uncovered widespread bypassing of electricity meters and an almost-total lack of required business documentation.

At one of the properties visited, a block of flats in Sunnyside, over 400 notices were served to properties that have made illegal internal alterations.

Morodi said they are seeing a clear pattern of people acting as they please, with no regard for the law. She said that this is something that they can no longer ignore or tolerate.

Watch here:

There is an entire informal settlement established in the heart of Pretoria West which owes us R1.6 million. @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/79n83sJgFr — Kholofelo Morodi (@kholofeloMorodi) February 4, 2026

