Local forum leads clean-up campaign to protect learners at Mamelodi school

A local organisation that aims to ensure fair entrepreneurial opportunities in Mamelodi held a clean-up campaign at Shirinda Primary School on Wednesday morning.

Vincent Maluleke, the chairperson of the Mamelodi branch of the Economic Liberators Forum South Africa (ELF-SA), said the school clean-up campaign was about the safety of schoolchildren.

Maluleke said the school premises were surrounded by overgrown grass. The organisation and volunteers felt they should mow the grass, cut back bushes, and prune trees for the safety and health of learners.

“The main goal of the [clean-up] campaign was for learners to learn in a clean and healthy environment,” said Maluleke.

He said the ELF-SA wanted to introduce the organisation to the Mamelodi residents by doing something for them.

“This is not a one-off visit. The next project is the urgent upgrade of the school toilets. We will be covering half the expenses of the repairs.”

He said the ELF-SA had noticed the bad condition of the toilets during a previous visit. He added that they are determined to help, as the primary school belongs to the community.

The organisation and the volunteers, who are also either former learners or parents of learners at the school.

Maluleke confirmed that they will be helping at other schools in the area. “We are still going to go around the community of Mamelodi and [will] clean schools that desperately need our services.”

The organisation’s next stop is at Mamelodi West cemetery, where there is also a problem with overgrown grass and other plants.

This has left the cemetery unsafe to visit, due to the possibility of snakes and criminals being concealed in the overgrowth.

The organisation urged residents to take pride in their community and help clean up the neighbourhood, especially schools.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel