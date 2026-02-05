New private sector experts to boost economic growth

The Tshwane Council has approved the appointment of six new non-executive directors to the Board of the Tshwane Economic Development Agency (TEDA) in a move aimed at accelerating economic growth and attracting investment to the capital city.

The appointments were approved during a Council sitting on January 29, following a selection process that attracted more than 100 applicants from various industries.

The newly appointed board members are Tumisho Makofane, Dr Kgathane Mamogobo, Kululwa Muthwa, Dr Johannes Tshipa, Neil Pollock, and Advocate Mthokozisi Xulu.

MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning, Sarah Mabotsa, said the inclusion of private sector expertise is aligned with the city’s economic revitalisation strategy, which aims to grow Tshwane metro’s economy by 3.9% and create at least 80 000 new jobs by 2029.

“Faster economic growth, increased job creation and enhanced investment are central to our strategy. The additional private sector skills brought into the TEDA board will assist in accelerating economic growth, trade and investment for the benefit of Tshwane, which is South Africa’s second-largest metro economy,” Mabotsa said.

She added that advertisements for new board members were published in October 2025, resulting in 104 applications. From these, 16 candidates were shortlisted and interviewed. The successful candidates have been appointed for a three-year term.

To ensure continuity, three existing non-executive board members will remain for an additional year, while two members have retired.

Mabotsa said the board will now consist of two executive directors and nine non-executive directors, with three women forming part of the structure. She noted that the new appointments have increased female representation on the TEDA board from 17% in October 2024 to 27% in January 2026.

She further confirmed that the costs associated with the new board members will be covered through internal savings achieved by TEDA.

In July 2025, TEDA implemented a new business plan positioning the agency as a strategic vehicle to drive accelerated economic development in Tshwane. The 2025/26 business plan outlines TEDA’s role as the primary driver for attracting and facilitating investment into the city.

“This new plan was introduced to stimulate economic growth and reverse several years of declining investment facilitation,” Mabotsa said.

According to Mabotsa, TEDA’s annual reports reflected a steady decline in investment under previous administrations, dropping from R4.3-billion in 2018/19 to R3.4-billion in 2021/22, R2.8-billion in 2022/23 and R1.7-billion in 2024.

She said the agency is already seeing improvements under the new business plan, with the value of investments in the pipeline increasing from R1.7-billion last year to more than R3.8-billion this year.

Investors and businesses seeking assistance on trade matters relating to the Tshwane metro are invited to visit www.teda.org.za for more information.

