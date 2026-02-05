No urgent plan for Pigeon Club site angers residents

Anger and frustration are mounting among Pretoria North residents after the Tshwane metro confirmed that there is still no urgent plan or timeline to secure, rehabilitate or demolish the abandoned former Pigeon Club building.

Residents allege it has become a hotspot for crime, drug use, prostitution, and theft.

The derelict metro-owned building, situated between Bakenkloof and Jopie Fourie streets near the Noordelikes Rugby Club, has long been a source of fear for residents in Ward 2.

Despite repeated complaints, inspections and assurances, residents said the situation on the ground continues to deteriorate.

Tshwane confirmed that while inspections were conducted in October and November last year, no formal timelines have been established to address the vandalised structure.

“Currently, there are no formal timelines that have been established, as property development is a long-term process.

“The metro is urgently looking into developing a plan of action to secure the site,” said metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.

Mashigo added that during the October and November site visits, the properties were found to be vacant, with no vagrants spotted at the time of inspection.

Residents and the ward councillor strongly dispute this, saying illegal occupation, drug use, and criminal activity have since escalated.

The metro further confirmed that it is aware of the condition of the site, which falls under two municipal-owned properties, R/46 and Portion 143 of the Farm Wonderboom.

According to Mashigo, the inspection revealed several structures on the land, including sports fields, a garden refuse transfer site, a caretaker’s guard house, storage facilities, ablution facilities, and the vandalised former Pigeon Club building.

While the inspection report included recommendations, Mashigo said these are still under assessment and further investigation.

Residents have raised concerns about the lack of visible metro patrols in the area, despite previous assurances.

Mashigo stated that internal departments are working collaboratively with law enforcement agencies to develop a plan to secure the site, adding that criminal activities should be reported to the police for investigation and further handling.

However, for residents living next to the abandoned structure, these responses offer little comfort.

Resident Magriet Myburgh described the situation as unbearable and accused authorities of failing to act despite repeated warnings.

“We are still dealing with people using drugs and committing sexual acts in the abandoned pigeon clubhouse at the Northern Rugby field.

“There are daily break-ins at our houses because of the illegalities that take place there,” said Myburgh.

“The place stinks of human excrement, there are needles everywhere, and the crooks sit in the field watching our homes.

“Power cables have already been stolen, and our infrastructure is being damaged. We can’t keep living like this.”

Myburgh said residents feel abandoned and unsafe, adding that police responses have often been dismissive.

“When my bicycle was stolen, I was told it was a petty crime and they don’t open dockets for it. Nothing is being done. If the council is not willing to do anything, the community will be forced to take action ourselves,” she warned.

She accused the metro of failing to deliver basic services.

“Since our last engagement, absolutely nothing was done. We were told metro patrols are happening, but that never happens. No one is assisting us. It is totally unacceptable,” she said.

Ward 2 Councillor Meyer confirmed that the problem remains unresolved and said he is continuing to put pressure on the metro to take decisive action.

“This property has become a danger to the community. Leaving it as it is poses serious safety risks. I am engaging the municipality and police to find a permanent solution,” said Meyer.

He added that the site must either be rehabilitated or demolished, as continued inaction will only worsen criminal activity and community frustration.

Pretoria North Police spokesperson Sergeant Tumisang Moloto confirmed that police are aware of the situation and have been taking consistent action.

“Police patrol regularly. Drug dealers and users are locked up daily, and drug users are being taken to court for prosecution,” said Moloto.

Moloto added that while police continue their enforcement efforts, the Tshwane metro must cut the grass and put security measures in place. Meyer was informed to take this up with the metro.

The metro has maintained that any demolition or redevelopment must follow a thorough assessment and planning process.

Mashigo explained that the properties are zoned as Public Open Space, and any future development would need to comply with zoning regulations, as well as the metro’s budgeting and planning processes.

Meanwhile, residents fear that delays will lead to further illegal occupation and escalating crime.

Myburgh also raised concerns about another nearby structure along Daan de Wet Nel Drive, which she said has also been taken over by displaced people.

“If nothing is done soon, we will face an even bigger influx of street people and rising crime. We are living in fear every day,” she said.

Also read: Councillor issues urgent plea as illegal squatting threatens safety in Sinoville

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel