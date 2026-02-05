R6 000 fence put up to keep illegal dumpers out of empty Mamelodi East stand

Pensioners living next to an illegal dumping site in Mamelodi East say they have spent R6 000 of their own money to block the entrance to the site.

They state that the site, on an empty stand next to Senabe Pub in Phatudi Street, has been used for illegal dumping for years, causing an unbearable stench.

Nico Thwala (72) said efforts were made by the Tshwane metro, together with nearby residents of Mamelodi East Ext 4 and Section 14, to stop the littering, but these failed.

Thwala said illegal dumping on an empty stand started around 1990 when the stand was left empty.

“We came together as residents, mostly pensioners, to donate a total of R6 000 to buy a fence and barricade the area,” he said.

The money donated also created job opportunities for unemployed residents who tirelessly worked under the scorching sun to put up a strong fence.

Johanna Buthane (83) said, “Our health is at risk, and barricading the area was the last option we had.”

She said they have tried to engage with local councillors and the waste management department, but their efforts all failed.

Buthane said this was not the first time she launched a complaint about this dumpsite.

She said dumpers from Mamelodi West, Ikageng, and other parts of Mamelodi come to dump dirt at all hours of the day and night, with some of the dumpers being preschool owners dumping dirty nappies at the site.

Residents said many measures have been put in place to try to stop the illegal dumping, and not long ago, the ward councillor tried to start a community park at the spot, but it all failed.

“The community park was not a success since we were told the stand belonged to someone, and the community park project was stopped with immediate effect.

“The owners have since disappeared, and people continue dumping at the stand. We are unable to open windows to enjoy fresh air because of flies and mosquitoes. Our health is at risk because of the bad smell,” Thwala added.

“We are always locked inside our houses, fearing for our health. Some residents have already started complaining about their lungs, including my son and wife,” he said.

He said there is so much litter everywhere that it would take months to be cleaned.

“We are pleading with Tshwane Metro Waste Management to collect waste on time because if they miss a single day, the following day everyone wants to come and dump the dirt on the empty stand,” said Buthane.

