Stolen manhole lid cause of repeated sewage spills in Tileba – metro

Residents of Tileba, near Hillside Manor and Jackson van Zijl Park, are once again grappling with sewage flowing through their neighbourhood, with the Tshwane metro attributing the recurring problem to the theft of a steel manhole cover.

According to the metro, the complaint relates to a recurrent sewer blockage at Jackson van Zijl Park, which was cleared by municipal teams.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the sewage overflow was not caused by failing infrastructure, but rather by foreign objects being introduced to the sewer system after the manhole cover at the park was stolen.

He explained that when the manhole was left open, stones, sand, plastics and other debris entered the sewer line, particularly during rainy periods, obstructing the normal flow of sewage and causing repeated blockages.

Mashigo said municipal technical teams had previously attended to the area and carried out maintenance work.

“The technical team flushed the line and cleaned the manholes to remove stones, plastics, sand and other debris. The blockage was initially cleared in December,” he said.

He added that the problem was bound to recur due to the remaining sand and stones still lodged in the system, which continued to obstruct the sewer flow.

Lydia Myburgh, a resident in Tileba, mentioned that the repeated spills have taken a serious toll on their daily lives.

She said the smell has become unbearable. “We can’t open our windows, and children play near that park. It’s not safe at all,” she said.

The metro acknowledged that sewage blockages pose a risk to both the public and the environment.

Mashigo confirmed that the municipality does consider the situation a public health risk, especially given the proximity of a public park and residential properties to the sewage spill.

“Yes, the metro does consider the impact of sewer blockages on both the public and the environment. Hence, maintenance of water and sanitation infrastructure is an ongoing concern,” he said.

Despite residents’ calls for a long-term solution, the metro indicated that a permanent infrastructure upgrade is not planned for this area.

Mashigo explained that not all recurring sewer blockages require infrastructure replacement or upgrades, especially when the root cause is vandalism or theft.

He said the metro will prioritise the replacement of stolen manhole cover lids and continue with routine maintenance and clearing of sewer blockages.

Ward 98 councillor Mickey van der Westhuizen said the delayed response from the municipality doesn’t paint a good picture in the ward.

“I report these matters to the municipality and they take more than five days to come fix the issues. Residents often lose hope.”

He said residents must continue reporting the issues as the ward deserves to get service delivery.

“Such issues [sewage spills] cause a huge frustration among my residents. I will continue to push for better service delivery in Ward 98.”

